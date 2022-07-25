Male gonorrhea: main symptoms and treatment

Male gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacteria neisseria gonorrhoeae, which is transmitted mainly by unprotected intimate contact, and if not treated correctly it can worsen the condition and even generate more serious consequences such as infertility.

The first indicative sign of gonorrhea is inflammation in the urethra, which leads to the appearance of light-colored discharge that becomes darker over time, in addition to a sensation of pain and burning when urinating. It is important that men are aware of these symptoms and go to the urologist so that tests are carried out and treatment with antibiotics is initiated if necessary.

main symptoms

Although most cases of gonorrhea are asymptomatic, in men symptoms usually appear between 2 and 10 days after contact with the bacteria, the main ones being:

Pain and burning when urinating;

low fever;

Inflammation of the urethra;

White-yellow, pus-like discharge from the urethra;

Frequent urge to urinate;

Inflammation in the anus, if there has been unprotected anal intercourse;

Sore throat, if oral intercourse has taken place.

It is important for men to be aware of the appearance of these symptoms, as it is possible that appropriate treatment can be initiated and the transmission of the bacteria to another person can be avoided. The diagnosis of gonorrhea is made by the urologist according to the signs and symptoms presented by the man and by performing the analysis of the secretion released by the urethra. This secretion is sent to the laboratory for processing and tests to identify the bacteria. Understand how gonorrhea is identified.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for male gonorrhea should be indicated by the urologist, and the use of antibiotics is usually recommended, which should be used as directed, even if there are no more symptoms. In addition, it is important that the treatment is also carried out by the partner, as it is possible to avoid contagion again. Learn more about treating gonorrhea.

One way to complement antibiotic treatment is to make use of some home remedies that have antimicrobial properties and help relieve symptoms, and it is important that they are recommended by the doctor. Learn about some home remedy options for gonorrhea.