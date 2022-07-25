Brazilian Natural Medicine

Green tea capsules: what are they for and how to take them

Green tea in capsules is a food supplement that has many benefits such as helping to lose weight and volume, preventing aging and relieving stomach upset, for example.

Green tea in capsules is produced by different laboratories and can be purchased in natural food stores, some pharmacies, supermarkets or on the internet in the form of capsules.

Generally, it is recommended to take 1 capsule a day with meals, but it may vary depending on the brand of the product.

What is green tea for

Green tea in capsules has several benefits and is used for:

  • Lose weightas it increases metabolism and burns fat;
  • fight aging due to its antioxidant power;
  • Prevent the onset of cancerbecause it fights free radicals;
  • Combat the supply of caries in the teeth, due to the fact that it contains fluorine;
  • Help lose volumeas it increases the urge to urinate, due to its diuretic effect;
  • Protect against colds and fluas it contains vitamins of complex B, K and C;
  • Decrease blood pressure and bad cholesterol blood, favoring the prevention of heart disease;
  • Relieve indigestion, diarrhea and stomach pain.

Although the capsules have many health benefits, you can also take green tea powder, herbs or sachets. See more at: Benefits of Green Tea.

how to drink green tea

Generally, for the supplement to have the desired results, you should take 1 capsule a day with a meal.

However, before taking green tea in capsules, you should read the recommendations, as the amount of daily capsules may vary with the brand and follow the instructions of the doctor or nutritionist.

green tea price

Green tea in capsules costs an average of 30 reais and can be purchased at natural food stores, some pharmacies and supermarkets and even on some internet sites.

Precautions when using green tea

Green tea in capsules should not be used by pregnant women, children and adolescents, hypertensive patients and people who suffer from anxiety or have difficulty sleeping, as they have a stimulating action. In these cases, its consumption should be done under the guidance of a nutritionist or doctor.

Green tea nutritional information

Ingredients Amount per capsule
green tea extract 500 mg
polyphenols 250 mg
catechin 125 mg
Caffeine 25 mg

Always consult a doctor.

1 day ago
