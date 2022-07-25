Erectile dysfunction: what it is, main symptoms and diagnosis

Erectile dysfunction, also popularly known as male impotence, is difficulty having or maintaining an erection that allows for satisfactory sexual intercourse, in at least 50% of attempts.

This problem can happen in men of any age and is often related to habits such as drug use, cigarette smoking and excessive stress. Although the dysfunction is often related to aging, many of the older men have never had erection problems and, therefore, age is only considered a risk factor, not necessarily a cause.

To make the diagnosis of erectile dysfunction it is very important to consult a urologist, who will evaluate the man’s health history and order some tests. Once the diagnosis is confirmed, treatment begins, which may vary from one man to another, but which usually includes the use of some medications, such as Sildenafil or Alprostadil, in addition to psychological follow-up, for example.

main symptoms

The main symptom indicative of erectile dysfunction is difficulty getting or maintaining an erection. However, other symptoms such as:

Less rigid and more flaccid erection;

Greater need for concentration and time to achieve an erection;

Decreased sexual interest;

Rapid or premature ejaculation.

In addition, there are cases in which a man manages to have an erection, but not during sexual intercourse and, therefore, although he manages to have an erection, it can mean that he suffers from erectile dysfunction.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis must be made by the urologist based on the signs and symptoms presented by the person. In addition, at the time of evaluation, the physician must take into account clinical, sexual and psychological history in order to reach a diagnostic conclusion. In addition, laboratory tests may be requested in order to verify whether erectile dysfunction may be related to hormonal changes.

Main causes of erectile dysfunction

Some of the most common causes that lead to erectile dysfunction problems include:

Use of drugs;

Alcoholism;

Obesity;

Excessive use of certain medications such as antihypertensives, antidepressants and antipsychotics for example;

Psychological problems such as depression, trauma, fear, dissatisfaction or decreased libido;

In addition, some chronic diseases, such as kidney failure or diabetes, can also affect blood circulation and facilitate the onset of erectile dysfunction. Check out a list of the main causes and why they cause erectile dysfunction.

How is the treatment done?

Erectile dysfunction can be treated in different ways as the treatment depends on the cause, however some of the most commonly used treatment options include:

Medicines such as sildenafil, tadalafil or vardenafil;

such as sildenafil, tadalafil or vardenafil; hormone replacement therapy in capsules, patches or injections that increase testosterone levels and facilitate testosterone;

in capsules, patches or injections that increase testosterone levels and facilitate testosterone; Use of vacuum devices which favor erection and are especially recommended for men who cannot undergo treatment with drugs;

which favor erection and are especially recommended for men who cannot undergo treatment with drugs; Surgery for implantation of prostheses peniles that are only used as a last resort only when all other treatments have failed.

In addition to the treatments mentioned, counseling with a psychologist or psychiatrist and couples therapy are also very important, as they help to treat other problems, fears and insecurities that may exist and that are also contributing to the problem. Psychotherapy is also indicated in these cases to help treat stress, anxiety and depression. Learn more about treating erectile dysfunction.

Here are some exercises you can do to help treat erectile dysfunction: