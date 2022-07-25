Diphyllobothrium latum: symptoms, life cycle and treatment

O Diphyllobothrium latum is a parasite popularly known as the “tapeworm” of fish, because it is found mainly in these animals and reaches about 10 meters. Transmission to people occurs through the consumption of raw, undercooked or smoked fish that may be infected by this parasite, giving rise to the disease diphyllobotriosis.

Most cases of diphyllobotriosis are asymptomatic, however some people may have gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, in addition to intestinal obstruction. The diagnosis of the disease must be made by the general practitioner or infectologist through the parasitological examination of feces, in which the search is made for structures of the parasite or eggs, which usually appear about 5 to 6 weeks after infection.

Symptoms of Diphyllobotriosis

Most cases of diphyllobotriosis are asymptomatic, however some people may have signs and symptoms of infection, the main ones being:

Abdominal discomfort;

nausea;

vomiting;

Diarrhea;

Weight loss;

Decreased or increased appetite.

There may also be signs and symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency and anemia, such as weakness, excessive tiredness, lack of disposition, pale skin and headache, for example. In addition, if diphyllobotriosis is not identified and treated, there may also be intestinal obstruction and changes in the gallbladder due to migration of the parasite’s proglottids, which are parts of your body that contain reproductive organs and their eggs.

life cycle of Diphyllobothrium latum

the eggs of Diphyllobothrium latum when in water and under suitable conditions, they can become embryonated and develop to the coracid stage, which are ingested by crustaceans present in the water. Thus, crustaceans are considered the first intermediate hosts of the parasite.

In crustaceans, the coracidium develops to the first larval stage. These crustaceans, in turn, are ingested by small fish and release the larvae, which develop to the second larval stage, which is capable of invading the tissues, being, therefore, considered the infectious stage of the disease. Diphyllobothrium latum. In addition to being present in small fish, the infective larvae of Diphyllobothrium latum they can also be found in larger fish that feed on smaller fish.

Transmission to people occurs when infected fish, both small and large, are consumed by the person without proper hygiene and preparation care. In the human organism, these larvae develop to the adult stage in the intestine, remaining attached to the intestinal mucosa through a structure present in their head. Adult worms can reach about 10 meters and can have over 3000 proglottids, which are segments of their body that contain reproductive organs and which release eggs.

how is the treatment

The treatment of diphyllobotriosis is done with the use of anti-parasitic drugs that must be recommended by the general practitioner or infectologist, and the use of Praziquantel or Niclosamide may be indicated, whose dose and concentration must be indicated by the doctor, and which are effective in eliminating of the parasite.

In addition to following the treatment recommended by the doctor, it is also important that safety measures are taken to prevent infection again, such as properly cooking the fish before consuming it. In the case of fish being used to prepare sushi, for example, it is important that it is frozen before being handled for consumption, since temperatures from -20ºC are capable of inhibiting the activity of the parasite.