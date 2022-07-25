What is oliguria and what are the most common causes

Oliguria is characterized by a decrease in urine production, below 400 mL per 24 hours, which is a consequence of certain conditions or diseases, such as dehydration, diarrhea and vomiting, heart problems, among others.

The treatment of oliguria depends on the underlying cause, and it is necessary to treat the disease or condition that led to this symptom. In some cases, it may be necessary to administer saline into a vein or resort to dialysis.

Possible causes

Oliguria can be a consequence of:

Certain conditions, which cause dehydration such as bleeding, burns, vomiting and diarrhea;

Infections or injuries that can cause shock, and cause the body to reduce the amount of blood transported to the organs;

Renal obstruction, which prevents the transport of urine from the kidneys to the bladder;

Use of certain medications, such as antihypertensives, diuretics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and certain antibiotics.

If oliguria occurs due to any treatment the person is on, it is important that the person does not stop taking any medication before talking to the doctor first.

What does the diagnosis consist of?

The diagnosis can be made through blood tests, computed tomography, abdominal ultrasound and/or Pet Scan. Find out what Pet Scan is and what it consists of.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of oliguria depends on the underlying cause. Therefore, it is important to consult the doctor when the person notices that the amount of urine eliminated is lower than normal.

In addition, if the person notices a decrease in urine, he should be aware of other symptoms that may arise, such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness or increased heart rate, in order to avoid complications such as hypertension, heart failure, gastrointestinal disorders or anemia, for example.

In some cases, it may be necessary to give saline into a vein to replenish the body’s fluids and to resort to dialysis to help filter the blood until the kidneys are working again.

Avoiding dehydration is a very important measure in the prevention of oliguria as this is the main cause of its origin.

