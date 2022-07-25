Crouzon syndrome: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Crouzon syndrome, also known as craniofacial dysostosis, is a rare disease in which there is premature closure of the sutures of the skull, which leads to various cranial and facial deformities. These deformities can also generate changes in other body systems, such as vision, hearing or breathing, making it necessary to perform lifelong correction surgeries.

When suspected, the diagnosis is made through genetic cytology examination that is carried out during pregnancy, right at birth or during the first year of life, but is usually only detected at 2 years of age when the deformities are more pronounced.

main symptoms

The characteristics of the child affected with Crouzon syndrome range from mild to severe, depending on the severity of the deformities, and include:

Skull deformities, the head takes on a tower-like appearance and the back of the neck becomes flatter;

Facial changes such as bulging eyes and wider than normal, enlarged nose, strabismus, keratoconjunctivitis, difference in pupil size;

Rapid and repetitive eye movements;

IQ below normal;

Deafness;

Learning difficulties;

Cardiac malformation;

attention deficit disorder;

Changes in behavior;

Brown to black velvety patches on the groin, neck and/or under the arm.

The causes of Crouzon syndrome are genetic, but the age of the parents can interfere and increase the chances of the baby being born with this syndrome, because the older the parents, the greater the chances of genetic deformities.

Another disease that can cause symptoms similar to this syndrome is Apert syndrome. Learn more about this genetic disease.

How is the treatment done?

There is no specific treatment that cures Crouzon’s syndrome, and therefore, the treatment of the child involves performing surgeries to soften the bone changes, decrease the pressures on the head and prevent changes in the development of the skull shape and brain size, taking into account both aesthetic effects and effects that aim to improve learning and functionality.

Ideally, surgery should be performed before the child is 1 year old, as bones are more malleable and easier to adjust. In addition, filling bone gaps with methyl methacrylate prostheses has been used in cosmetic surgery to smooth and harmonize facial contours.

In addition, the child must undergo physical therapy and occupational therapy for some time. The objective of physiotherapy will be to improve the child’s quality of life and lead him to psychomotor development as close to normal as possible. Psychotherapy and speech therapy are also complementary forms of treatment, and plastic surgery is also beneficial for improving the facial appearance and improving the patient’s self-esteem.

Also check out some exercises that can be done at home to develop the baby’s brain and stimulate their learning.