Levothyroxine sodium: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Sodium levothyroxine is a drug indicated for hormone replacement or supplementation, which can be taken in cases of hypothyroidism or when there is a lack of TSH in the bloodstream.

This substance can be found in pharmacies, in generic or as the trade names Synthroid, Puran T4, Euthyrox or Levoid, available in different strengths.

what is it for

Sodium levothyroxine is indicated to replace hormones in cases of hypothyroidism or suppression of the pituitary TSH hormone, which is a thyroid-stimulating hormone. This remedy can be used in adults and children. Learn what hypothyroidism is and how to identify the symptoms.

In addition, this medication can also be used in the diagnosis of hyperthyroidism or autonomic thyroid gland when ordered by the doctor.

How to use

Levothyroxine sodium is available in different doses, which vary according to the degree of hypothyroidism, age and tolerance of each person.

The tablets should be taken on an empty stomach, 1 hour before or 2 hours after breakfast.

The recommended dose and duration of treatment should be indicated by the doctor, who may change the dose during treatment, which will depend on each person’s response to treatment.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that may occur during treatment with levothyroxine sodium are palpitations, insomnia, nervousness, headache and, as treatment progresses, hyperthyroidism.

who shouldn’t use

This medication should not be used by people with adrenal gland insufficiency or allergy to any of the components present in the formula.

In addition, in cases of pregnant or breastfeeding women, in case of any heart disease, such as angina or heart attack, hypertension, lack of appetite, tuberculosis, asthma or diabetes, or if the person is being treated with anticoagulants, they should speak with your doctor before starting treatment with this medicine.

