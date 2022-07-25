How to care for an episiotomy after childbirth

After vaginal delivery, it is important to take some care with the episiotomy, such as not straining, wearing cotton or disposable underwear, and washing the intimate region from the vagina to the anus after using the bathroom. These episiotomy care are aimed at accelerating healing and preventing the region from becoming infected and should be maintained until 1 month after delivery, when healing is complete.

An episiotomy is a cut made in the muscle region between the vagina and anus, during normal delivery, to facilitate the delivery of the baby. Usually, a woman does not feel pain at the time of the episiotomy because she is anesthetized, but it is normal to feel pain and discomfort around the episiotomy for the first 2 to 3 weeks after delivery. She understands when episiotomy is needed and what the risks are.

The stitches used in episiotomy are normally absorbed by the body or fall off naturally, and it is not necessary to return to the hospital to remove them, and the region returns to normal after healing is complete.

Precautions to prevent infection and inflammation

To avoid an infection in the episiotomy region, you should:

Wear cotton or disposable panties for the skin of the region to breathe;

Wash your hands before and after using the bathroom and change the pad whenever necessary;

Wash the intimate area from the vagina towards the anus after using the toilet;

Use intimate hygiene products with a neutral pH, such as the intimate liquid soap from Lucretin, Dermacyd or Eucerin, for example;

Do not strain, taking care to support your arms on the chair when sitting and not to sit on low chairs to prevent the stitches from bursting.

It is very important for the woman to be attentive to the signs of an episiotomy infection, such as redness, swelling, release of pus or fluid from the wound and, in these cases, consult the obstetrician who delivered the baby or go to the emergency room immediately.

Care to relieve pain and discomfort

To relieve the pain and discomfort caused by episiotomy, one should:

Use a pillow with a hole in the middle, which can be purchased at pharmacies or a breastfeeding pillow, so that when sitting does not put pressure on the episiotomy, relieving pain;

Dry the intimate region, without rubbing or pressing so as not to hurt yourself;

Apply cold compresses or an ice cube to the episiotomy site to relieve pain.

Pour water in the intimate region while urinating to dilute the urine and reduce the burning sensation at the episiotomy site, as the acidity of the urine in contact with the episiotomy can cause burning;

Press down on the episiotomy from the front with clean compresses when evacuating to reduce the discomfort that can arise when straining.

If the pain in the episiotomy region is very severe, the doctor may prescribe pain relievers such as acetaminophen or anesthetic ointments to relieve pain and discomfort, which should only be used under medical supervision.

Intimate contact can usually be resumed about 4 to 6 weeks after delivery, however, it is normal for a woman to experience pain or discomfort, however, if the pain is very severe, the woman should stop intimate contact and consult a gynecologist.

Precautions to accelerate healing

To accelerate the healing of the episiotomy region, avoid wearing tight clothing, so that the skin can breathe around the episiotomy and accelerate healing and do Kegel exercises, as they increase blood flow in the region, helping to accelerate healing. Learn how to perform these exercises.

In addition, the doctor may also recommend the application of specific ointments that help healing, which may have hormones in the composition, antibiotics or enzymes that promote healing, for example.