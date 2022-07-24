8 benefits of physical activity for seniors

Physical activity for the elderly is very important to promote a sense of well-being, strengthen bones, improve the immune system and strengthen muscles, helping to walk better and prevent diseases such as osteoporosis, depression and diabetes, for example.

It is important that the exercises are performed on a regular basis, after being released by the cardiologist and geriatrician and under the guidance of a physical education professional or physical therapist, because in this way it is possible for the elderly to perform the best exercises and have the maximum benefits.

Benefits of physical activity for seniors

For the elderly to have the maximum benefits, it is important that they perform exercises on a regular basis under the guidance of a trained professional and that they have a balanced and healthy diet. The main benefits of physical activity are:

Prevents and helps fight diseases such as hypertension, strokes, varicose veins, obesity, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, anxiety, depression, heart and lung problems; Improves muscle strength, reducing the risk of falls and facilitates arm, leg and trunk movements; Reduces the use of medication because it improves the feeling of well-being, reducing pain; Increases appetite; It favors the strengthening of the immune system; Improves general physical conditioning; Decreases social isolation because it increases proximity to other people; It increases self-esteem, confidence and acceptance of the image that the elderly person has of himself, bringing more general well-being.

Stretching muscles and joints is also very suitable to do at home, improving blood circulation, mobility and physical and emotional well-being. Check out the following video for some examples of stretching that can be done at home:

How to start physical activity for seniors

Generally, at an early stage, low-impact activities such as walking, ballroom dancing and water aerobics are recommended, always avoiding the risk of muscle injuries and joint overload. Before starting any type of physical activity, the elderly should be guided by a physical educator or physical therapist to define an individualized exercise program, as shown below:

warm-up period : 10 minutes through light walks, going up and down stairs, swimming, cycling or even everyday activities such as housework, gardening and dancing;

: 10 minutes through light walks, going up and down stairs, swimming, cycling or even everyday activities such as housework, gardening and dancing; breathing exercises : must be performed throughout the program, between one exercise and another;

: must be performed throughout the program, between one exercise and another; stretches : improve the movements of the arms, legs and trunk;

: improve the movements of the arms, legs and trunk; Exercises to improve balance and coordination : walking on toes and heels, walking forwards, backwards and sideways, overcoming obstacles on the ground;

: walking on toes and heels, walking forwards, backwards and sideways, overcoming obstacles on the ground; Train agility and walk faster ;

; Exercises to improve muscle strength : use of dumbbells and shin guards;

: use of dumbbells and shin guards; Relaxation: period of calm and rest.

It is important to highlight that all physical activity must be adapted to the elderly and should preferably be performed in groups or pairs, so that it is more motivating, thus avoiding the abandonment of the activity. Check out some exercises that can be practiced at home.

Physical activity for hypertensive elderly

Physical activity for hypertensive seniors helps improve circulation, increases the body’s blood volume, and improves overall fitness. In these cases, activities such as walking and water aerobics are indicated, always under the guidance of a cardiologist and accompanied by a physical activity professional, in order to control any change in blood pressure values.

Physical activity for obese seniors

In the case of elderly people who are overweight, physical activity has numerous benefits, including weight and fat reduction, muscle growth and improved energy and a sense of well-being.

In elderly people with difficulties due to muscle and joint pain, walking and water exercises can be indicated at an early stage. As for the elderly, with few limitations, activities at the gym such as aerobics classes, weight training, cycling or even running on the treadmill can be recommended.

Tai Chi Chuan for Seniors

Although it is not a very common option, the practice of Tai Chi Chuan brings many benefits to the elderly, because this activity helps to strengthen the muscular system, work on body balance and improve the cognitive part of the brain, due to the concentration required. during the classes.

In addition, it helps to prevent falls in the elderly, avoiding their complications, such as fractures and as the classes are in groups, it helps to combat loneliness, being useful to prevent depression common in this age group. Check out other health benefits of tai chi chuan.

There is no contraindication for this practice. Only people who have heart disease should discuss the situation with their doctors before starting classes.