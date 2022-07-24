How to decrease the risk of thrombosis after surgery

Thrombosis is the formation of clots or thrombi within the blood vessels, preventing the flow of blood. Any surgery can increase the risk of developing thrombosis, as it is common to stand still for a long time both during and after the procedure, which impairs circulation.

Therefore, to avoid thrombosis after surgery, it is recommended to start taking short walks soon after the doctor’s release, wear elastic stockings​ for about 10 days or until when it is possible to walk normally again, move your legs and feet while is lying down and taking anticoagulant medication to prevent clots, such as Heparin, for example.

Although it can arise after any surgery, the risk of thrombosis is greater in the postoperative period of a complex surgery or surgery that takes more than 30 minutes, such as surgery of the chest, heart or abdomen, such as bariatric surgery, for example. In most cases, thrombi form within the first 48 hours to about 7 days after surgery, causing skin redness, heat, and pain, most commonly in the legs. Check out more symptoms to identify thrombosis faster in Deep Vein Thrombosis.

To prevent thrombosis after surgery, your doctor may recommend:

1. Walk as soon as possible

The operated patient should walk as soon as he has little pain and does not run the risk of the scar breaking, as the movement stimulates blood circulation and reduces the risk of thrombi. Normally, the patient can walk after 2 days, but it depends on the surgery and the doctor’s advice.

2. Put on elastic stockings

The doctor may recommend the use of elastic compression stockings even before surgery, which should be worn for a period of about 10 to 20 days, until the body’s movement throughout the day returns to normal and it is already possible to perform activities. physical, removed only for body hygiene.

The most commonly used is the medium compression stocking, which exerts a pressure of about 18-21 mmHg, which is capable of compressing the skin and stimulating venous return, but the doctor may also indicate the high compression elastic stocking, with pressure between 20-30 mmHg, in certain cases of greater risk, such as people with thick or advanced varicose veins, for example.

Elastic stockings are also recommended for anyone who has venous circulation problems, people who are bedridden, who undergo bed-restricted treatments or who have neurological or orthopedic diseases that make movement difficult. Learn more about what they are for and when to wear compression stockings.

3. Raise your legs

This technique facilitates the return of blood to the heart, which prevents the accumulation of blood in the legs and feet, in addition to decreasing the swelling of the legs.

When possible, the patient is instructed to move the feet and legs, bending and stretching about 3 times a day. These exercises can be guided by the physical therapist while still in the hospital.

4. Use anticoagulant drugs

Medicines that help prevent the formation of clots or thrombi, such as injectable heparin, which may be indicated by the doctor, especially when it is a time-consuming surgery or one that will require a long rest, such as abdominal, thoracic or orthopedic.

The use of anticoagulant may be indicated until it is possible to walk and move the body normally. These remedies are also usually indicated during a hospital stay or during a treatment in which the person needs to rest or lie down for a long time. Better understand the role of these drugs in what anticoagulants are and what they are for.

5. Massage your legs

Performing a leg massage every 3 hours, with almond oil or any other massage gel, is also another technique that stimulates venous return and makes it difficult for blood to accumulate and clots to form.

In addition, physical therapy and other procedures that may be indicated by the doctor, such as electrical stimulation of calf muscles and intermittent external pneumatic compression, which is performed with devices that stimulate blood movements, especially in people who are unable to move. legs, like patients in a coma.

Who is at greatest risk of having a thrombosis after surgery

The risk of thrombosis occurring after surgery is higher when the patient is over 60 years old, especially bedridden elderly people, after accidents or stroke, for example.

However, other factors that can increase your risk of having a deep vein thrombosis after surgery are:

Surgery performed under general or epidural anesthesia;

Obesity;

smoking;

Use of contraceptives or other hormone replacement therapies;

Having cancer or undergoing chemotherapy;

Being a carrier of type A blood;

Having heart disease such as heart failure, varicose veins or blood problems such as thrombophilia

Surgery performed during pregnancy or shortly after delivery;

If there is a generalized infection during surgery.

When a thrombus forms due to surgery, there is a high chance of developing pulmonary embolism, as the clots reduce or obstruct the flow of blood to the lungs, a situation that is serious and life-threatening.

In addition, swelling, varicose veins and brownish skin on the legs can also occur, which in more severe cases, and can lead to gangrene, which is the death of cells due to lack of blood.

To learn how to recover faster, see General care after any surgery.