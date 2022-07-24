Bovine colostrum supplement: what is it and what is it for

Colostrum food supplements are made from cow’s milk, which is why they are also called bovine colostrum, and are commonly used by athletes to improve recovery after intense physical exercise, strengthen the immune system and treat intestinal problems.

Colostrum is the first milk that females produce right after giving birth, being rich in antibodies and antimicrobial substances, which protect the body against viruses and bacteria.

Colostrum Supplement Powder Colostrum supplement in capsules

Price and where to buy

The price of the colostrum supplement in capsules is approximately 80 reais, while in powder form, the value is around 60 reais.

Benefits of food supplement

This type of supplement is generally used for the following purposes:

1. Increase training performance

Colostrum has growth factors that act in the intestines, stimulating the growth and renewal of cells, which increases the absorption of proteins and carbohydrates from the diet.

In this way, colostrum can increase training results by improving the use of nutrients from the diet, stimulating the strengthening of muscles and the immune system.

2. Treat diarrhea

The colostrum food supplement can also be used to treat prolonged diarrhea and recover the intestines after the use of antibiotics, for example, as it strengthens intestinal cells and restores bacterial flora, which is essential for health and good intestinal functioning.

In addition to treating diarrhea, colostrum also protects the body against intestinal infections and improves the symptoms and inflammation caused by gastritis.

3. Decrease intestinal inflammation

Colostrum has anti-inflammatory properties that help, prevent and treat gastric problems linked to long-term use of anti-inflammatory medications and problems like bowel ulcers, colitis or irritable bowel syndrome.

4. Reduce the risk of respiratory problems

By helping to strengthen the immune system and improve intestinal health, colostrum prevents the onset of respiratory diseases such as flu and colds, as well as decreasing the allergic reaction to pollen.

recommended dose

The recommended dose should always be evaluated with a nutritionist, however, the dose should vary between 10 g and 60 g per day. This dose can also vary according to the brand of the supplement, and it is always recommended to read the manufacturer’s instructions for use.

who shouldn’t take

The colostrum food supplement should not be used by people who are lactose intolerant.