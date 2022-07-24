Spleen rupture: symptoms, causes and treatment

The main symptom of a ruptured spleen is pain on the left side of the abdomen, which is usually accompanied by increased sensitivity in the region and which can radiate to the shoulder. In addition, you may experience a drop in blood pressure, dizziness, mental confusion, and fainting when there is severe bleeding.

It is important that the person goes to the hospital immediately so that tests are carried out that can identify the spleen injury, requiring imaging tests, such as computed tomography and abdominal ultrasound. In addition, when the doctor suspects bleeding, surgery may be recommended to stop the bleeding and to complete the diagnosis.

Spleen rupture occurs mainly due to trauma to the abdomen, being more common in contact sports practitioners or due to car accidents, for example.

Treatment for ruptured spleen

After confirming the rupture of the spleen, the doctor can establish the best therapeutic option so as not to put the person’s life at risk. Urgent surgery is most often recommended to completely remove the spleen and prevent further bleeding, hypovolemic shock, and death. In addition, blood transfusions are recommended, as the person may have lost a lot of blood.

In less severe cases, where the lesion is not so big and does not compromise the person’s life, the doctor may recommend blood transfusion and the removal of only the injured part of the spleen. That’s because the total removal of the spleen can make the person more susceptible to infections, as this organ is responsible for the production of immune system cells responsible for defending the body against infections.

See more about surgery to remove the spleen.

Causes of spleen rupture

Rupture of the spleen occurs mainly due to trauma to the abdominal region, usually as a result of:

Direct trauma to the left abdominal region;

Automobile accidents;

Sports accidents;

As a result of bariatric surgery in obese patients.

It is also important to inform that there are greater chances of spleen rupture in case of splenomegaly, that is, when the spleen is enlarged.