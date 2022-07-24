What should a survival kit have?

During periods of emergency or catastrophe, such as earthquakes, when you have to leave your home, or during epidemics, when it is recommended to stay indoors, it is very important to have a survival kit ready and always on hand.

This kit must contain water, food, medicines and all kinds of essential supplies to ensure the survival and safety of all family members who share the house.

Ideally, the survival kit should be in an easily accessible and safe place, which will keep all supplies in good condition, and should be periodically reviewed so that no product is out of date.

What can’t be missing from the basic kit

Each family’s survival kit can vary greatly depending on people’s age and existing health problems, but there are a few items that need to be part of any basic kit.

These items include:

1 liter of water per person per day, minimum. The water must be sufficient to drink and guarantee the daily hygiene of each person;

Dry or canned food for at least 3 days. Some examples are: rice, pasta, peanuts, tuna, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms or corn;

Basic eating utensils, such as plates, cutlery or glasses;

First aid kit with material to make dressings and some medicines. Here’s how to prepare your first aid kit;

1 pack of each medication used daily, such as antihypertensives, antidiabetics or corticosteroids, for example;

1 pack of surgical or filter masks, type N95;

1 pack of disposable gloves;

1 multipurpose pocket knife;

Battery operated flashlight;

Battery powered radio;

extra batteries;

1 pack of matches, preferably waterproof;

Whistle;

Thermal blanket.

Some of these items, especially edible ones, have an expiration date and, therefore, a good tip is to put a sheet with the kit with information about the expiration dates of each item. This sheet must be reviewed every 2 months to ensure that products that are close to their expiration date are consumed and also replaced.

Check out these and other tips in the following video:

Other important groceries

Depending on the needs of each family, the region where you live and the type of catastrophe that can happen, it is recommended to add other items to the basic kit, such as tablets to disinfect the water, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, extra clothes and even a tent, for example. Therefore, the ideal is for each family to make a plan of everything they might need for at least 2 weeks.

If there is a baby in the family, it is important to remember to stock up on all types of material that the baby uses the most, such as diapers, extra bottles, milk formula and any other type of food needed.

If there is a domestic animal, it is also important to include bags of food and extra water for the animal in the kit.