Dimenhydrinate: what is it for and how to use it

Dimenhydrinate is a drug used in the treatment and prevention of nausea and vomiting in general, including pregnancy, if recommended by a doctor. In addition, it is also indicated for the prevention of nausea and motion sickness during travel and can be used to treat or prevent dizziness and vertigo in case of labyrinthitis.

Dimenhydrinate is marketed under the name Dramamin, in the form of tablets, oral solution or gelatine capsules of 25 or 50 mg, the tablets being indicated for adults and adolescents over 12 years, the oral solution for adults and children over 2 years, 25 mg softgels and 50 mg hard capsules for adults and children over 6 years. This medication should only be used on medical advice.

what is it for

Dimenhydrinate is indicated for the prevention and treatment of symptoms of motion sickness, dizziness and vomiting, including vomiting and nausea in pregnancy, only if recommended by a physician.

In addition, it is also indicated for pre- and post-operative and after treatment with radiotherapy, in the prevention and treatment of dizziness, nausea and vomiting caused by movements during travel, and for the prevention and treatment of labyrinthitis and vertigo.

How to use

The way to use dimenhydrinate varies according to the form of presentation of the drug:

pills

Adults and adolescents over 12 years: 1 tablet every 4 to 6 hours, before or during meals, up to a maximum dose of 400 mg or 4 tablets per day.

oral solution

Children between 2 and 6 years: 5 to 10 ml of solution every 6 to 8 hours, not exceeding 30 ml per day;

Children between 6 and 12 years: 10 to 20 ml of solution every 6 to 8 hours, not exceeding 60 ml per day;

Adults and adolescents over 12 years: 20 to 40 ml of solution every 4 to 6 hours, not to exceed 160 ml per day.

soft gelatin capsules

Children between 6 and 12 years: 1 to 2 capsules of 25 mg or 1 capsule of 50 mg every 6 to 8 hours, not to exceed 150 mg per day;

Adults and adolescents over 12 years: 1 to 2 capsules of 50 mg every 4 to 6 hours, not to exceed 400 mg or 8 capsules per day.

In case of travel, dimenhydrinate must be administered at least half an hour in advance and the dose must be adjusted by the doctor in case of liver failure.

Side effects and contraindications

The main side effects of dimenhydrinate include sedation, drowsiness, headaches, dry mouth, blurred vision, urinary retention, dizziness, insomnia, and irritability.

Dimenhydrinate is contraindicated in patients with allergy to the components of the formula and with porphyria. In addition, dimenhydrinate tablets are contraindicated for children under 12 years of age, the oral solution is contraindicated for children under 2 years of age and softgels for children under 6 years of age.

In addition, the use of dimenhydrinate in association with tranquilizers and sedatives, or simultaneously with alcohol intake is contraindicated.