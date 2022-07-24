5 exercises for seniors to do at home

Exercise for the elderly is very important and has several health benefits, such as helping to maintain or increase muscle mass, maintain bone density, improve balance, coordination and mobility, reduce the risk of falling, and help maintain independence in carrying out day-to-day activities.

However, it is always important to consult a doctor so that a general assessment is carried out, in order to adapt each exercise to the clinical history, such as the presence of cardiovascular or pulmonary diseases. In addition, before and after exercises it is important to stretch to warm up the entire body and prevent the onset of injuries. Here are some examples of stretching exercises for seniors.

These exercises should be done at least 3 times a week, preferably under the guidance of a physical therapist or physical education professional, and should be stopped if the elderly person starts feeling pain or discomfort during their performance:

1. Squat

With your feet slightly shoulder-width apart, you should extend your arms forward and slowly bend your knees, pushing your hips down and pushing your butt back, as if you were sitting in an imaginary chair, keeping your back straight. . Return to the starting position and repeat 10 times.

In this exercise, it is very important that the knees never come in front of the feet and, therefore, you should push your butt back as far as possible. If you can’t go down much, you should go down as far as possible and, little by little, go down a little more.

2. Biceps with dumbbells

Sitting on an armless ball or chair, hold a dumbbell in each hand, fingers facing forward, and slowly lift the weights towards your shoulders, keeping your arms and elbows close to your body, slowly returning to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

3. Shoulder press

Sitting on an armless ball or chair, hold a dumbbell in each hand and lift the weights until they are at shoulder level. Then slowly push the dumbbells up over your head until your arms are straight but slightly bent, and slowly return to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

4. Knee to chest

Lying on the floor on a small mattress fitness, bend one of the legs until close to the chest, hold the knee with the hands and hold for 5 to 10 seconds. Then switch legs and repeat these movements 10 times.

5. Steps in step

Put one foot on a step or on a stair step and slowly lift the other leg up onto the step or from the step. Then slowly lower your leg back to the floor. Repeat 10 times for each leg.