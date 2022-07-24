Hydrosadenitis suppurativa: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Hydrosadenitis suppurativa is a chronic skin disease that causes inflammation of the sweat glands, which are the glands that produce sweat, leading to the appearance of small sores or inflamed lumps in the armpit, groin, anus and buttocks, for example, which are regions of the body that are normally stuffy and produce a lot of sweat.

Thus, people who have this disease may think they have boils, but the characteristics of these diseases are different, because in hidradenitis the nodules leave scars on the skin, which does not happen with boils. Learn how to identify and treat boils.

main symptoms

The first symptoms that may indicate hidradenitis are:

Small areas of skin that become swollen, hard, painful, inflamed and reddened;

There may be itching, burning and excessive sweating;

Over time, the skin may turn bluish or purplish due to lack of blood.

Nodules caused by the disease may spontaneously shrink or burst, releasing pus before the skin heals. In some people, after a few weeks or months, the lumps come back, usually in the same place they were previously affected. In cases where several nodules appear or when they are constant and take a long time to heal, the wounds can enlarge and form abscesses or ulcers, being more difficult to treat, requiring surgery.

The diagnosis of hidradenitis suppurativa is made through the symptoms presented and the characteristics of the skin wounds and the patient’s history, being ideal to look for a general practitioner or a dermatologist to identify the problem at the beginning and start the appropriate treatment.

What are the most affected regions?

The areas of the body most affected by hidradenitis suppurativa are the groin, perineum, anus, buttocks and armpits, but this disease can also appear on the areolas of the breasts and near the navel. Find out about other causes of armpit lumps.

This disease usually appears in young women and can be caused by genetic changes, weakness in the immune system, lifestyle habits such as smoking, for example, or obesity. Poor hygiene, such as going 1 week without showering, for example, can favor the occurrence of the disease, as it is likely that the sweat glands are blocked, resulting in inflammation. However, hidradenitis suppurativa due to hygiene habits is not very common.

How is the treatment done?

There is no definitive cure for hidradenitis suppurativa, but during the early stages of the disease, treatment is very successful in controlling symptoms, and is usually done with:

Antibiotics: they are usually used in the form of an ointment to pass on the affected site;

Corticosteroids: they can be injected directly into the nodules to reduce inflammation during flare-ups or used in pill form to try to prevent or delay flare-ups;

Immunomodulators: these are drugs that reduce the immune response and, therefore, reduce the chances of developing new inflamed nodules.

These drugs must be guided by a dermatologist, and the treatment must be constantly evaluated, as some of these drugs may increase the risk of infections or cancer. Doctors may also prescribe antibiotics in the form of pills and drugs that control hormone production, especially in women.

In the most severe cases, surgery may be necessary to eliminate the area of ​​skin with the defective glands and replace it with healthy skin grafts, curing the disease in that operated region. In addition, some general care should be taken during treatment in all cases, such as maintaining adequate hygiene in the area, avoiding the use of tight clothing and applying wet compresses to the wounds.