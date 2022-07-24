Cortisone: what it is, what it is for and drug names

Cortisone, also known as corticosteroid, is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands, which exerts anti-inflammatory action, and is therefore widely used in the treatment of chronic problems such as asthma, allergies, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and transplant cases. kidney or skin problems, for example.

Due to the contraindications and side effects they present, cortisone medicines should only be used on medical advice.

There are several types of corticosteroids, which are used according to each problem and include:

1. Topical corticosteroids

Topical corticosteroids can be found in a cream, ointment, gel, or lotion and are often used to treat allergic reactions or skin conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, hives, or eczema.

Medicine names: some examples of corticosteroids used on the skin are hydrocortisone, betamethasone, mometasone or dexamethasone.

2. Oral corticosteroids in tablet form

Tablets or oral solutions are generally used in the treatment of various endocrine, musculoskeletal, rheumatic, collagen, dermatological, allergic, ophthalmic, respiratory, hematological, neoplastic and other diseases.

Medicine names: some examples of medicines available in pill form are prednisone or deflazacort.

3. Injectable corticosteroids

Injectable corticosteroids are indicated for the treatment of cases of musculoskeletal disorders, allergic and dermatological conditions, collagen diseases, palliative treatment of malignant tumors, among others.

Medicine names: some examples of injectable drugs are dexamethasone and betamethasone.

4. Inhaled corticosteroids

Inhaled corticosteroids are devices used in the treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other respiratory allergies.

Medicine names: some examples of inhaled corticosteroids are fluticasone and budesonide.

5. Corticosteroids in nasal spray

Corticosteroid sprays are used to treat rhinitis and severe nasal congestion.

Medicine names: Some examples of remedies to treat rhinitis and nasal congestion are fluticasone, mometasone.

6. Corticosteroids in eye drops

Corticosteroids in eye drops should be applied to the eye, in the treatment of ophthalmic problems such as conjunctivitis or uveitis, for example, reducing inflammation, irritation and redness.

Medicine names: Some examples of corticosteroid eye drops are prednisolone or dexamethasone.

Possible side effects

Corticosteroid side effects are more common in cases of prolonged use and include:

Tiredness and insomnia;

Increased blood sugar levels;

Changes in the immune system, which can decrease the body’s ability to fight infections;

Agitation and nervousness;

Increased appetite;

Indigestion;

stomach ulcer;

Inflammation of the pancreas and esophagus;

Local allergic reactions;

Cataract, increased intraocular pressure and bulging eyes.

Learn about other side effects caused by corticosteroids.

who shouldn’t use

The use of corticosteroids is contraindicated for people with hypersensitivity to the substance and other components that are present in the formulas and in people with systemic fungal infections or uncontrolled infections.

In addition, corticosteroids should be used with caution in people with hypertension, heart failure, renal failure, osteoporosis, epilepsy, gastroduodenal ulcer, diabetes, glaucoma, obesity or psychosis, and should only be used under the guidance of a physician in these cases.