6 benefits of sleeping naked

Sleeping is one of the most important daily activities for maintaining health, not only to replenish energy levels, but also to regulate various bodily functions, such as eliminating toxins or reducing inflammation.

To get all these benefits, you need to get enough sleep, which varies with age. See all the benefits and how many hours you should sleep.

However, most people sleep in their pajamas, which can end up reducing the total amount of sleep benefits, as sleeping naked can also have important benefits, such as:

1. Improve sleep quality

In order to sleep and rest well, the body needs to reduce its core temperature by about half a degree and maintain it throughout the night. Sleeping without clothes facilitates this bodily function and, in this way, it is possible to spend more time sleeping in deeper stages of sleep, making it more restorative.

This attitude is ideal especially in periods of hotter weather, it also helps the person to stay cool, as well as helping to fall asleep faster.

2. Stimulate the burning of calories

Sleeping without clothes, in a lower temperature environment, activates brown fat, which is a good type of fat that helps the body to raise its temperature. When this type of fat is active, calorie burning increases throughout the day.

While this fat burning is not enough for weight loss, it is an increase in calorie burning that can help dieters.

3. Fight diabetes

When brown fat is active, in addition to burning calories, the body also becomes more sensitive to insulin, which is the substance that helps use sugar, preventing it from accumulating in the body. Thus, as the environment in which you sleep is cooler, it is easier to regulate blood sugar levels, preventing the onset of diabetes.

4. Lower blood pressure

According to several studies, lying naked next to another intimate person helps the body produce more of the hormone oxytocin, due to skin-to-skin contact.

This hormone is able to keep blood pressure well regulated and, in addition to having a protective effect on the heart, it also strengthens the immune system and fights anxiety.

5. Prevent fungal infections

When you sleep naked, the skin can breathe better and, therefore, it is easier to prevent some areas of the skin from remaining damp for a long time. Thus, without moisture, it is possible to avoid the excessive development of fungi and bacteria, which cause problems such as candidiasis in the intimate region, for example.

6. Improve the couple’s sex life

Sleeping naked with your partner can contribute to an increased desire to have sex more often, which also helps to reduce stress and anxiety, as well as improve your relationship.