7 main tests that pregnant women should do

Exams during pregnancy are important for the obstetrician to monitor the development and health of the baby, as well as the health of the woman, as it directly interferes with pregnancy. Thus, in all consultations, the doctor evaluates the pregnant woman’s weight, blood pressure and abdominal circumference, and indicates the performance of some tests such as blood, urine, gynecological tests and ultrasounds.

In addition, in some cases, especially when the woman is over 35 years old, the doctor may indicate the performance of other tests, since pregnancy at this age may have more associated risks. Therefore, follow-up is performed more frequently and chorionic villus sampling, amniocentesis and cordocentesis can be performed, for example.

Usually, more tests are performed in the first trimester of pregnancy, as it is essential to monitor the health of the woman in the first weeks of pregnancy. From the second trimester of pregnancy onwards, fewer tests are requested, being more focused on monitoring the baby’s development.

Main pregnancy tests

The tests indicated during pregnancy aim to assess the health of the baby and the pregnant woman and check how the baby is developing. In addition, through the exams requested by the obstetrician, it is possible to identify if there are any changes related to the baby or if there are risks during pregnancy or at the time of delivery. The main tests that should be performed during pregnancy are:

1. Blood count

The hemogram aims to provide information about the woman’s blood cells, such as red blood cells and platelets, in addition to the body’s defense cells that are also identified in this exam, the leukocytes. Thus, from the blood count, the doctor can check for infections and if there are signs of anemia, for example, the use of supplements may be indicated.

2. Blood type and Rh factor

This blood test is used to check the mother’s blood group and the Rh factor, whether it is positive or negative. If the mother is Rh negative and the baby is Rh positive, inherited from the father, when the baby’s blood comes in contact with the mother’s, the mother’s immune system will produce antibodies against it, which can cause, in a 2nd pregnancy, hemolytic disease of the newborn. Therefore, it is important that this test is performed in the first trimester of pregnancy, because, if necessary, precautionary measures can be taken to avoid an exaggerated immune response.

3. Fasting glucose

Fasting glucose is important to check if there is a risk of developing gestational diabetes, and it is important that it is done both in the first and second trimester of pregnancy, and to monitor the treatment and control of diabetes, for example, if the woman has has been diagnosed.

In addition, between the 24th and 28th week of pregnancy, the doctor may recommend performing the OGTT test, also known as an oral glucose tolerance test or a glycemic curve test, which is a more specific test for the diagnosis of gestational diabetes. . Understand how OGTT is done.

4. Tests to identify infections

Some infections by viruses, parasites or bacteria can be transmitted to the baby during birth or interfere with its development, as in some cases they can cross the placenta. In addition, if the woman is a carrier of a chronic infectious disease, such as HIV, for example, it is important that the doctor frequently monitors the virus in the body and adjusts the doses of medication, for example.

Thus, the main infections that should be evaluated in exams during pregnancy are:

Syphilis which is caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum, which can be transmitted to the baby during pregnancy or at the time of delivery, resulting in congenital syphilis, which can be characterized by deafness, blindness or neurological problems in the baby. The test for syphilis is known as VDRL and should be done in the first and second trimester of pregnancy, and it is important that the woman performs the treatment correctly to avoid transmission to the baby;

which is caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum, which can be transmitted to the baby during pregnancy or at the time of delivery, resulting in congenital syphilis, which can be characterized by deafness, blindness or neurological problems in the baby. The test for syphilis is known as VDRL and should be done in the first and second trimester of pregnancy, and it is important that the woman performs the treatment correctly to avoid transmission to the baby; HIV , which can cause Human Immunodeficiency Syndrome, AIDS, and which can be passed on to the baby during delivery. Therefore, it is important that the woman is diagnosed, the viral load is checked and the treatment is adjusted.

, which can cause Human Immunodeficiency Syndrome, AIDS, and which can be passed on to the baby during delivery. Therefore, it is important that the woman is diagnosed, the viral load is checked and the treatment is adjusted. Rubella which is a disease caused by a virus of the family rubivirus and that when acquired during pregnancy, it can result in malformations of the baby, deafness, changes in the eyes or microcephaly, and it is important that tests are carried out to identify the virus during pregnancy;

which is a disease caused by a virus of the family rubivirus and that when acquired during pregnancy, it can result in malformations of the baby, deafness, changes in the eyes or microcephaly, and it is important that tests are carried out to identify the virus during pregnancy; cytomegalovirus , like rubella, cytomegalovirus infection can have consequences for the baby’s development, which can happen when the woman has not started treatment and the virus is able to pass to the baby through the placenta or during delivery. Therefore, it is important that an examination is performed to identify cytomegalovirus infection during pregnancy;

, like rubella, cytomegalovirus infection can have consequences for the baby’s development, which can happen when the woman has not started treatment and the virus is able to pass to the baby through the placenta or during delivery. Therefore, it is important that an examination is performed to identify cytomegalovirus infection during pregnancy; toxoplasmosis , is an infectious disease caused by a parasite that can pose serious risks to the baby when the infection happens in the last trimester of pregnancy and, therefore, it is important that the woman takes care to avoid infection, as well as perform the exam to start treatment and prevent complications. Learn more about toxoplasmosis in pregnancy;

, is an infectious disease caused by a parasite that can pose serious risks to the baby when the infection happens in the last trimester of pregnancy and, therefore, it is important that the woman takes care to avoid infection, as well as perform the exam to start treatment and prevent complications. Learn more about toxoplasmosis in pregnancy; Hepatitis B and Cwhich are infectious diseases caused by viruses that can also be transmitted to the baby, which can cause premature birth or low birth weight babies.

These tests should be performed in the first trimester and repeated in the second and/or third trimester of pregnancy, according to the obstetrician’s guidance. In addition, in the third trimester of pregnancy, between the 35th and 37th week of pregnancy, it is important for the woman to undergo a test for group B streptococcus, the Streptococcus agalactiae, that a bacterium that is part of the woman’s vaginal microbiota, however depending on its quantity, can pose a risk to the baby at the time of delivery. See how the test is done to identify group B streptococcus.

5. Examination of urine and urine culture

Urinalysis, also known as EAS, is important to identify urinary tract infection, which is common during pregnancy. Along with the EAS, the doctor also recommends performing a urine culture, especially if the woman reports symptoms of infection, because from this examination it is possible to identify which microorganism is responsible for the infection and, thus, it is possible for the doctor to indicate the best treatment.

6. Ultrasound

Performing an ultrasound is very important during pregnancy, as it allows the doctor and the woman to monitor the baby’s development. Thus, ultrasound can be performed to identify the presence of the embryo, the time of pregnancy and help determine the due date, the baby’s heartbeat, position, development and growth of the baby.

The recommendation is that the ultrasound be performed in all trimesters of pregnancy, according to the obstetrician’s guidance. In addition to conventional ultrasound, morphological ultrasound can also be performed, which allow you to visualize the baby’s face and identify diseases. Learn how the morphological ultrasound exam is done.

7. Gynecological exams

In addition to the exams normally indicated by the doctor, gynecological exams may also be recommended with the aim of evaluating the intimate region. It may also be recommended to carry out the preventive exam, also known as a Pap smear, which aims to check the presence of changes in the cervix that may be indicative of cancer, for example. Thus, performing these tests is important to prevent complications in women.

Exams for high risk pregnancy

If the doctor verifies that it is a high-risk pregnancy, he may recommend carrying out more tests in order to assess the level of risk and, thus, indicate measures that can reduce the risk of pregnancy and possible complications for the mother and for the patient. the baby. Risky pregnancies are more common among women aged 35 and over, with a higher probability of miscarriage or complications.

This is because eggs can undergo some changes that increase the risk of the baby suffering from some genetic syndrome, such as Down Syndrome. However, not all women who become pregnant after age 35 have complications during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum, with the risk being greatest among women who are obese, diabetic or who smoke.

Some of the tests that may be indicated by the doctor are:

Fetal biochemical profile which serves to help in the diagnosis of genetic diseases in the baby;

which serves to help in the diagnosis of genetic diseases in the baby; Chorionic villus sampling and/or fetal karyotype which serves to diagnose genetic diseases;

which serves to diagnose genetic diseases; Fetal echocardiogram and electrocardiogram which assesses the functioning of the baby’s heart and is normally indicated when any cardiac alteration has been detected in the baby through tests performed previously;

which assesses the functioning of the baby’s heart and is normally indicated when any cardiac alteration has been detected in the baby through tests performed previously; MAP which is indicated for hypertensive women, to check the risk of preeclampsia;

which is indicated for hypertensive women, to check the risk of preeclampsia; Amniocentesis , which serves to detect genetic diseases such as Down syndrome and infections such as toxoplasmosis, rubella, cytomegalovirus. It should be performed between the 15th and 18th week of pregnancy;

, which serves to detect genetic diseases such as Down syndrome and infections such as toxoplasmosis, rubella, cytomegalovirus. It should be performed between the 15th and 18th week of pregnancy; Cordocentesisalso known as fetal blood sample, is used to detect any chromosomal deficiency in the baby or suspected rubella contamination and late toxoplasmosis in pregnancy;

Carrying out these tests is important because it helps to diagnose important changes that can be treated so that they do not affect the development of the fetus. However, despite all tests being carried out, there are diseases and syndromes that are only discovered after the baby is born.