Notuss: what is it for and how to take it

Notuss is a medication that is used to treat dry and irritating cough without phlegm and flu symptoms such as headache, sneezing, body aches, sore throat and stuffy nose.

Notuss is composed of Paracetamol, Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride, Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride and Dropropizine, and has an analgesic action that relieves pain and antihistamine and antitussive that calms the symptoms of allergy and cough.

Price

The price of Notuss varies between 12 and 18 reais and can be purchased in pharmacies or online stores, with no need to present a prescription.

How to take

Notuss in syrup

Notuss Syrup Adult : it is recommended to take 15 ml, approximately half a measuring cup, every 12 hours.

: it is recommended to take 15 ml, approximately half a measuring cup, every 12 hours. Pediatric Notuss Syrup: for children between 2 and 6 years old it is recommended to take 2.5 ml, 3 to 4 times a day and for children between 6 and 12 years old it is recommended to take 5 ml, 3 to 4 times a day.

Notuss Tablets

It is recommended to take 1 lozenge per hour, never exceeding the maximum dose of 12 lozenges per day.

Side effects

Some of the side effects of Notuss can include drowsiness, stomach pain, diarrhea, high blood pressure and changes in heart rate.

Contraindications

Notuss is contraindicated in pregnant or lactating women, children under 2 years of age, patients with hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disorders, an enlarged prostate or glaucoma, and patients who are allergic to any of the components of the formula.