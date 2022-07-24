How to increase the baby’s immunity (pediatrician tips)

To increase the baby’s immunity, it is important to let him play outdoors so that this type of experience helps him to improve his defenses, preventing the emergence of most allergies to dust or mites. In addition, a healthy diet also helps in the production of defense cells, improving the child’s immunity.

The baby’s immune system becomes stronger over time through breastfeeding and also by coming into contact with viruses and bacteria normally present in the environment, which will also stimulate the production of defenses.

Tips to boost baby’s immunity

Some simple and interesting tips to increase the baby’s immunity can be:

breastfeed the baby, as breast milk has antibodies that strengthen the baby's immune system. Learn about other benefits of breastfeeding;

Although there are fruits and vegetables in ready-to-eat foods at the supermarket, it is important for the baby to eat foods that are not processed, as they have more nutrients available and are more easily absorbed by the baby’s body, strengthening the immune system more quickly.

In addition, some studies indicate that having pets at home can also help boost immunity, shorten the duration of illness and lower the risk of allergies.

The intake of medicines to increase the baby’s immunity, such as homeopathic medicines, can only be done with the guidance of the pediatrician.

What foods to give the baby

Foods to boost the baby’s immunity are mainly breast milk, fruits, vegetables and yogurt.

Fruits and vegetables can be offered in the form of purees, juices or cut into small pieces, according to the age of the child, such as apples, pears, bananas, pumpkins, potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, sweet potatoes , onion, leek, cucumber and chayote.

There is often some resistance from the baby to eat, mainly vegetables, but by insisting on the consumption of soup daily after 15 days or 1 month, the baby begins to accept the meal better. Learn more about feeding your baby in the first year of age.