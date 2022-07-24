3 stretching exercises seniors can do at home

Stretching exercises for the elderly are important for maintaining physical and emotional well-being, as well as helping to increase muscle and joint flexibility, favor blood circulation and make it easier to perform some daily activities, such as cooking, cleaning. and tidy.

In addition to stretching exercises, it is also important for the elderly to perform physical activities, as they improve well-being, increase mood, improve physical conditioning and the functioning of the immune system and help fight diseases. It is important that physical activity be started after the doctor’s release and be done under the guidance of the physical therapist or education professional. Check out more benefits of physical activity for the elderly.

Here are three simple examples of stretching exercises for seniors that can be done at home:

Exercise 1

Lying on your back, bend one of your legs and hold it over your knee, but be careful not to force the joint. Hold the position for 30 seconds while breathing and then repeat the exercise with the other leg, staying in the position for the same amount of time.

Exercise 2

Sitting with your legs together and stretched out in front of your body, stretch your arms and try to put your hands on your feet. It is recommended to remain in this position for 30 seconds and during this time, if possible, keep trying to touch your feet.

Exercise 3

Standing, lean the body to the side to stretch the side of the torso and remain in the position for 30 seconds. Then, lean your body to the other side and remain in the same position for 30 seconds. It is important to pay attention to the execution of the movement, in order to try only to move the trunk and leave the hip stabilized, otherwise there may be compensation in the back and hip, which can cause pain.

These stretching exercises can be done at any time of day and each should be repeated at least 3 times or as recommended by the physical therapist or instructor, but it is also important to take into account the limits of the body to avoid muscle injuries. or joints. The regularity with which these stretching exercises are done is also important to achieve their benefits and therefore it is recommended to do the exercises at least 3 times a week. Check out other exercises that can be done at home.

In addition to these 3 examples, you can also do other stretching exercises like the ones we indicate in the following video to improve your blood circulation, mobility and well-being. You can do these in a few minutes and you will feel so much better: