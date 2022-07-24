Home remedies to increase sexual appetite

An excellent home remedy to increase sexual appetite is açaí juice with guarana, which is also composed of strawberries, honey, cinnamon and brown sugar, as well as catuaba tea with sarsaparilla, which should be taken up to 3 times a day.

These home remedies to increase libido, have stimulant and aphrodisiac properties, which favor the flow of blood to the sexual organs, improving the relationship between the couple. Discover 6 other strategies to increase female desire.

Acai and Guarana Juice

A good home remedy to increase sexual appetite is with açaí and guarana because açaí is an aphrodisiac and guarana has stimulating properties.

Ingredients

4 açaí pulps of 100 g each;

Half a box of chopped strawberries;

2 liters of water;

2 spoons of guarana powder;

4 tablespoons of brown sugar;

2 tablespoons of honey;

1/2 tablespoon of cinnamon powder.

Preparation mode

Place all the ingredients in the blender and beat until a homogeneous mixture is formed. Drink 1 glass of the juice at least 3 times a day.

Home remedy with catuaba and sarsaparilla

Home remedy for sexual appetite with catuaba and sarsaparilla helps to increase sexual appetite, as these medicinal plants have stimulant and aphrodisiac properties, increasing male erection time and the sensitivity of female genitals.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of catuaba bark;

2 tablespoons of crushed sarsaparilla root;

250 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Bring the water to a boil together with the catuaba and sarsaparilla and after boiling, let it cool, strain and drink about 2 to 3 cups of tea a day.

In addition to this tea, Yohimbe tea is also a great option to increase sexual appetite as it has aphrodisiac properties.

Banana and watermelon smoothie

Watermelon has a large amount of phytonutrients such as lycopene, beta carotene and citrulline which help to relax blood vessels in the case of men. Bananas help to increase the amount of both male and female hormones.

To further increase the potential of this home remedy, you can add Brazil nut, as it contains a large amount of selenium, helping to increase the production of serotonin and, in the case of men, testosterone.

Ingredients

1 banana;

1 slice of watermelon;

1 Brazil nut

1/2 glass of water.

Preparation mode

Combine all ingredients in a blender, mix and drink about 2 glasses of juice a day.

fenugreek tea

Fenugreek is a medicinal plant that helps regulate hormone levels and therefore can be used to increase sexual desire.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon powdered fenugreek seeds;

a pinch of pepper;

250 ml of water.

Preparation mode

In a cup, put the powdered fenugreek seeds and a pinch of pinch and let it rest for 3 hours. Then add hot water and leave for about 10 minutes. Then strain and drink at least 3 times a day.

How to increase libido naturally

In addition to these home remedies, other tips for increasing sexual appetite include:

Use aphrodisiac foods, such as figs, bananas, chocolate or coffee;

Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly;

Take time to relax and relieve stress;

Sleep at least 8 hours a night;

Seeking new adventures during intimate contact;

Avoid excessive intake of alcoholic beverages or medication.

See how to prepare an aphrodisiac meal in the video below.

However, when the couple is unable to increase their sexual appetite with these measures, they should consult a sexologist or sex therapist to initiate appropriate treatment. When a person doesn’t have any kind of sexual desire and feels good that way, he can be asexual, which is not considered a health problem, but a sexual orientation. Understand more about being asexual.