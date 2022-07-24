How to treat a lung infection and possible complications

Treatment for pulmonary infection varies according to the microorganism responsible for the infection, and the use of antivirals may be indicated, in case the infection is due to a virus, or antimicrobials if it is related to bacteria or fungi. It is important that in addition to the use of medicine indicated by the doctor, the person remains at rest, has a healthy diet and drinks plenty of fluids to speed up recovery.

For the treatment to be more effective, it is important that the diagnosis is made as soon as the first symptoms appear, as this way there is a greater probability of eliminating the agent causing the infection and reducing the risk of complications. However, as most cases of infection are caused by bacteria, most of the time the doctor recommends the use of antibiotics even before the results of the tests, only from the evaluation of the signs and symptoms presented by the person.

how is the treatment

Treatment for pulmonary infection is done according to the infectious agent, and the use of:

antibiotics in case of bacterial infection, such as Amoxicillin, Clarithromycin, Levofloxacin, Ceftriaxone or Azithromycin;

antifungals in the case of fungal infection, such as Itraconazole or Fluconazole, in addition to the fact that in some cases antibiotics may also be recommended;

Antivirals in the case of Oseltamivir, Zanamivir or Ribavirin virus infection according to the virus responsible for the infection and the severity of the symptoms presented by the person.

Although the doctor often indicates the beginning of treatment with antibiotics, it is important that the use of medicines is reassessed after the results of the tests, such as blood count, x-ray or sputum exam, so that the treatment is as appropriate as possible and unnecessary use of medication is avoided.

Treatment in the hospital is usually only necessary in the case of a very advanced infection where drugs need to be given directly into a vein to take effect faster. These cases are more frequent in the elderly or children, as they have a more fragile immune system.

How to speed up recovery

Remedies for lung infection are very important to help with healing, however, there are some precautions that help strengthen the body and speed up recovery, such as:

Drink 2 liters of water a day to keep the body well hydrated and help with the elimination of pulmonary secretions;

Avoid leaving home during treatment to avoid transmission;

Not using cough medicine without a doctor's indication, as they prevent secretions from coming out;

Drip saline drops into the nostrils to help clear secretions and make breathing easier;

Sleep with a high pillow to facilitate sleep and facilitate breathing.

It is also advised to wear a mask and not to cough or sneeze near other people, especially in the case of an infection caused by a virus, to avoid the transmission of the disease. Food can also help a lot in recovery, so check out our nutritionist’s tips to know what to eat during treatment:

These precautions are even more important in cases of pulmonary infection by viruses, as there are no antivirals for all these types of microorganisms, it is necessary to help strengthen the immune system so that it is able to eliminate them faster. See more natural options to strengthen the immune system.

Possible complications

When the pulmonary infection is not properly treated, the infectious agent can further compromise the respiratory system, and the infection may progress to effusion, abscess and respiratory failure, for example. In addition, in some cases the microorganism can reach the bloodstream and spread to other parts of the body, characterizing generalized infection and increasing the risk of death.

Therefore, it is important that as soon as the first symptoms of a pulmonary infection appear, such as a dry or secretion cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing and a high and persistent fever, for example, the person goes to a health center or emergency room. help so that it can be evaluated by the general practitioner or pulmonologist so that complications can be avoided. Know how to identify the symptoms of lung infection.

Signs of improvement and worsening

Signs of improvement usually appear within 3 days of starting treatment and include relief and decrease in symptoms, such as fever, cough and decreased amount of secretions.

Signs of worsening, on the other hand, usually arise when treatment is not being effective or when it is not started quickly, and include increased fever, difficulty breathing and coughing up bloody phlegm, for example, in addition to also increasing the risk of complications, especially in people who have a more compromised immune system and respiratory system.