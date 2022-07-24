What to eat to cure pneumonia (with 3 day menu)

To treat and cure pneumonia, it is important to increase the consumption of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory foods, such as tuna, sardines, chestnuts, avocados, vegetables and fruits, such as oranges and lemons, for example, because in this way it is possible to strengthen the immune system and accelerate the recovery process.

In addition, it is also important to reduce the consumption of foods rich in sugar, fat, fried foods, salt and caffeine, as they can hinder recovery and worsen the general state of health.

What to eat

Pneumonia is an infection that can be caused by viruses, bacteria or fungi, which results in an increase in the body’s energy expenditure to fight the infection. So it is important that foods capable of providing enough calories and strengthening the immune system to help the body fight the disease are consumed, along with the medication prescribed by the doctor.

In addition, to recover faster from pneumonia, you should eat fruits and vegetables at every meal of the day, as they are foods rich in water, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which help keep the body hydrated and strengthen the immune system. . Thus, you can make snacks with juices, chopped fruits and vitamins, for example, in addition to soups or vegetable creams for lunch or dinner. Some examples of good choices are oranges, pineapples, strawberries, broccoli, spinach and tomatoes.

Also, increase your intake of anti-inflammatory and omega-3-rich foods such as salmon, sardines, avocado, chestnuts and flaxseed. help reduce inflammation caused by the disease, bringing relief from muscle pain and fever.

Check out some home remedies to fight pneumonia.

what not to eat

In addition to being aware of what to eat to speed up recovery from pneumonia, it is also important to remember to avoid consuming foods that increase inflammation and worsen the disease, such as fried foods, sweets, high-fat foods and processed meats such as bacon, sausage, ham and sausage.

It is also important to avoid the consumption of industrialized foods and seasonings, such as instant noodles, frozen ready-to-eat foods, stuffed biscuits and cubed meat broths, as well as foods rich in salt and caffeine, such as Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, coffee, green tea, tea black and soft drinks.

Diet for Pneumonia

The table below shows an example of a 3-day menu that helps cure pneumonia faster.

Snack Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast 1 glass of orange juice + 1 slice of wholegrain bread + 1 egg Banana smoothie with 1 scoop of oatmeal + 1 scoop of peanut butter 1 glass of pineapple juice + 1 tapioca with cheese Morning snack 1 cup of strawberries with 1 tablespoon of oatmeal 1 apple + 10 cashews 1 cup of plain yogurt + 1 tablespoon of honey + 1 teaspoon of flaxseed Lunch dinner 2 small boiled potatoes + 1/2 salmon fillet or 1 can of sardines + braised cabbage salad Cooked rice with chicken and vegetables Vegetable soup with chicken or fish Afternoon snack 1 cup of plain yogurt + 3 tbsp of granola soup 1 glass of orange juice + 1 slice of wholemeal bread with cheese avocado vitamin

In between meals, you should always remember to drink plenty of water, juices or weak teas, preferably without sugar, to increase your fluid intake. Even without appetite, it is important to try to eat at every meal, even if consumption is done in small amounts.

How to overcome lack of appetite

During pneumonia, lack of appetite and reduced food intake are common, which can worsen the condition and delay recovery. Thus, some strategies to increase the consumption of nutrients and calories in the diet are:

Eat at least 5 meals a day, even small ones, so that every 3-4 hours the body receives new nutrients;

Take fruit smoothies supplemented with caloric and nutritious foods such as oatmeal, peanut butter, cocoa and brewer’s yeast;

Add a spoon of olive oil to soup or over lunch or dinner;

Make porridge and vegetable cream very concentrated, so that more calories are ingested, even when consuming small amounts of these preparations.

In some cases, the doctor may also prescribe the use of multivitamins in capsules for adults or in drops for children, to compensate a little for low food intake and stimulate appetite.

Optimal amount of fluid during pneumonia

During recovery from pneumonia, fluid intake should be increased to at least 6 to 10 glasses a day, and water, fruit juices, or vegetable broths may be used to increase hydration.

This will help to control the water loss that occurs during times of fever and with increased nasal secretion, in addition to relieving cough and increasing disposition. Learn how the Treatment of Pneumonia in Babies and Children is done.