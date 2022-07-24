How to properly wash fruits and vegetables

Washing the skins of fruits and vegetables well with sodium bicarbonate, bleach or bleach, in addition to removing dirt, some pesticides and pesticides, present in the skin of the food, also allows you to remove viruses and bacteria responsible for diseases such as hepatitis, cholera, salmonellosis. and even coronavirus, for example.

Before washing fruits and vegetables, it is important to wash your hands well and remove any parts that are bruised. After that, follow these steps:

Wash vegetables with a brushwarm water and soap, to remove dirt visible to the naked eye; Soaking fruits and vegetables in their skins in a basin with 1 liter of water and 1 spoon of sodium bicarbonate or bleach, for about 15 minutes; Wash fruits and vegetables in potable water to remove excess bicarbonate, bleach or product used for disinfection.

In addition, it is important to be careful not to mix clean foods with those that are dirty or raw, as this can re-contaminate.

Foods that are cooked can only be washed with running water to remove dirt, as the heat is capable of eliminating the microorganisms present in these foods.

It is important to remember that whenever commercial chemical products are used to wash vegetables, the package instructions must be read to respect the amount to be used, preventing the accumulation of the substance in the body. In this case, the ideal is to follow the directions on the packaging.

The use of products such as bleach, chlorine or stain remover is totally unadvised as they can be harmful to health if they are not completely removed from food before consumption.

Other alternatives for washing vegetables

Other healthy and effective alternatives to eliminate microorganisms and pesticides from vegetables are the use of hydrogen peroxide or organic acids such as citric, lactic or ascorbic acid. However, in both cases you need to be careful. In the case of hydrogen peroxide, it is important to use percentages of less than 5%, as they can cause skin or eye irritation. In the case of organic acids, it is always better to use a mixture of 2 or more acids.

To use these alternatives, you must dilute 1 tablespoon of the product for every 1 liter of water, leaving the vegetables to soak for 15 minutes. After that time, you should wash the vegetables in running water to remove the excess of the product and store the food in the fridge.

It is important to remember that consuming raw foods that are not properly washed can be dangerous to health due to the amount of harmful microorganisms and pesticides present in the skin of the vegetables, which can cause problems such as stomach pain, diarrhea, fever and malaise. See the 3 diseases caused by contaminated food.

Can vinegar be used to disinfect?

White, balsamic, wine or apple vinegar can be used to disinfect vegetables and fruits, however it is not considered the best option. This is because some studies indicate that it is not as effective when compared to products that contain sodium hypochlorite to eliminate some microorganisms.

In addition, other studies indicate that for vinegar to work properly, it needs to be very concentrated, that is, large amounts of vinegar are needed in the water to eliminate harmful microorganisms and pesticides. Also, vinegar can change the flavor of some vegetables.