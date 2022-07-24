Aftine: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Aftine is a topical medication, indicated to treat mouth problems, such as canker sores or sores.

This remedy has in its composition neomycin, bismuth and sodium tartrate, menthol and procaine hydrochloride, which are substances that fight bacteria, help in the healing of the skin and mucous membranes, and have disinfectant and anesthetic action.

Aftine can be purchased at pharmacies, without the need for a prescription.

what is it for

This remedy is started for the treatment of mouth problems, such as canker sores and wounds, due to the components it has in its composition, with the following properties:

Neomycin sulfate which is an antibiotic that prevents infection in the region;

which is an antibiotic that prevents infection in the region; Bismuth Sodium Tartrate which has antiseptic action, which also contributes to the prevention of infections;

which has antiseptic action, which also contributes to the prevention of infections; procaine hydrochloride with topical anesthetic action, relieving pain;

with topical anesthetic action, relieving pain; Mentholwhich has an astringent action.

See more about treating mouth ulcers.

How to use

Generally, it is recommended to apply 1 or 2 drops on the cold sore or the problem to be treated, 3 to 6 times a day. Aftine drops should only be applied in the mouth, over the area to be treated.

The solution must be shaken before use.

Possible side effects

Aftine is well tolerated and no side effects have been reported to date. However, this product can cause allergies in people with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula.

who shouldn’t use

This medication is contraindicated for patients with allergy to neomycin sulfate, procaine hydrochloride, menthol, bismuth sodium tartrate or any of the excipients present in the formula.

Also, if the person is pregnant or breastfeeding, or is putting other products in their mouth, they should talk to their doctor before starting treatment.