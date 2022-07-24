Nocturnal enuresis: what it is, main causes and what to do to help

Nocturnal enuresis corresponds to a situation in which the child involuntarily loses urine during sleep, at least twice a week, without any problem related to the urinary system being identified.

Bed wetting is common among children up to 3 years old, as they cannot identify the urge to go to the bathroom to urinate or cannot hold back. However, when the child wets the bed very often, especially when he is more than 3 years old, it is important to take him to the pediatrician so that tests are carried out that can identify the cause of nocturnal enuresis.

Main causes of enuresis

Nocturnal enuresis can be classified into:

Primary enuresis, when the child has always needed diapers to keep from wetting the bed, as he has never been able to hold his pee at night;

Secondary enuresis, when it arises as a consequence of some triggering factor, in which the child returns to wetting the bed after a period of control.

Regardless of the type of enuresis, it is important that the cause is investigated so that the most appropriate treatment can be initiated. The main causes of nocturnal enuresis are:

Growth delay: children who start walking after 18 months, who do not control their stools or have difficulty speaking, are more likely to not control their urine before age 5 years;

Mental problems: children with psychiatric illnesses such as schizophrenia or problems such as hyperactivity or attention deficit, have less ability to control urine at night;

Stress: situations such as parents' separation, fights, birth of a sibling can make it difficult to control urine during the night;

Diabetes: Difficulty controlling urine can be associated with extreme thirst and hunger, weight loss and vision changes, which are some of the symptoms of diabetes.

It is possible to suspect nocturnal enuresis when the child is 4 years old and still wets the bed or when he starts wetting the bed again after spending more than 6 months of urine control. But for the diagnosis of enuresis, the child needs to be evaluated by the pediatrician and some tests are carried out, such as urinalysis, bladder ultrasound and urodynamic exam, which is done to study the storage, transport and emptying of urine.

6 steps to help your child not wet the bed

The treatment of nocturnal enuresis is very important and should be started as soon as possible, especially between 6 and 8 years of age, to avoid problems such as social isolation, conflicts with parents, bullying situations and decreased self-esteem, for example. So, some techniques that can help cure bedwetting include:

1. Maintain positive reinforcement

The child should be rewarded on dry nights, which are those when he is able to not wet the bed, receiving hugs, kisses or stars, for example.

2. Train urine control

This training should be done once a week, to train the ability to identify the feeling of a full bladder. For this, the child should drink at least 3 glasses of water and control the urge to urinate for at least 3 minutes. If she can hold it, next week she should hold 6 minutes and the next week 9 minutes. The goal is for her to be able to go without peeing for 45 minutes.

3. Waking up at night to pee

Waking the child up at least twice a night to pee is a good strategy for them to learn to hold their pee well. It may be helpful to pee before going to bed and set an alarm to wake you up 3 hours after bedtime. Upon waking up, one should immediately go to pee. If the child sleeps more than 6 hours, set the alarm for every 3 hours.

4. Take medicine recommended by the pediatrician

Your pediatrician may recommend using medications, such as Desmopressin, to reduce urine output at night, or taking antidepressants such as Imipramine, especially in case of hyperactivity or attention deficit, or anticholinergics, such as Oxybutynin, if necessary.

5. Wear sensor in pajamas

You can apply alarm in the pajama, which emits a sound when the child pees in the pajama, which makes the child wake up because the sensor detects the presence of pee in the pajama.

6. Perform motivational therapy

Motivational therapy should be indicated by the psychologist and one of the techniques is to ask the child to change and wash their pajamas and bedding whenever they wet the bed, to increase their responsibility.

Usually, the treatment lasts between 1 to 3 months and requires the use of several techniques at the same time, being very important the collaboration of the parents so that the child learns not to wet the bed.