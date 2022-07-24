How to take hibiscus capsules for weight loss

Hibiscus capsules should be taken 1-2 times a day to ensure the best weight loss results. The medicinal part of hibiscus is the dried flower, which can be consumed in the form of tea or in capsules, and can be purchased in natural products stores, manipulation pharmacies and some supermarkets. If you prefer, see how to prepare hibiscus tea.

However, the best way to use the plant is in the form of capsules, as it guarantees the ingestion of the exact dose of the plant, making it easier to adapt the treatment. Although the toxic dose is very high and therefore the risk of using this supplement is low, it is always advisable to consult a herbalist before using hibiscus for weight loss.

The scientific name of this plant is Hibiscus sabdariffa, being popularly known as hibiscus, caruru-azedo, vinegar or okra-roxo. In addition to assisting in weight loss, it is also widely used in the treatment of high blood pressure, cholesterol, liver diseases, diabetes and the prevention of premature aging.

How to take hibiscus capsules

According to several studies, the ideal dose of hibiscus is 500 to 1000 mg per day, depending on the concentration of compounds, especially anthocyanins, in the extract. Therefore, it is recommended to take:

Hibiscus 1% : 1000 mg or 2 times 500 mg, per day;

: 1000 mg or 2 times 500 mg, per day; Hibiscus 2%: 500 mg per day.

However, it is always advisable to consult a herbalist or read the instructions on the packaging of hibiscus capsules.

Why Hibiscus Helps You Lose Weight

Hibiscus contains several components that help with weight loss such as anthocyanins, phenols and flavonoids. These components help regulate genes involved in lipid metabolism and also prevent adipocyte hypertrophy, reducing the size of fat cells.

In addition to helping you lose weight, hibiscus also helps to lower triglycerides and blood cholesterol levels. It is also very rich in antioxidants and therefore fights free radicals, preventing premature aging of cells.

Possible side effects

Hibiscus capsules can cause nausea, intestinal discomfort and diarrhea, especially if taken in higher doses than indicated. To ensure safe use of hibiscus, consumption of more than 2g of hibiscus capsules per day should be avoided.

Contraindications

Hibiscus capsules are contraindicated for people with heart disease, low blood pressure, pregnant or breastfeeding women. In addition, it should also be avoided when taking anticoagulants.