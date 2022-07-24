What could be pus on the gum

Pus on the gums usually arises as a result of an infection, and can be a sign of a dental disease or condition, such as cavities, gingivitis or an abscess, for example, which should be treated as soon as possible in order to avoid complications. more serious.

The most common causes that can lead to pus appearing on the gums are:

1. Dental fistula

A dental fistula is a blister that can appear near the gums or inside the mouth as a result of the body’s immune system reacting to an infection. Although it does not cause symptoms, the cause of the fistula needs to be identified by the dentist, in order to treat it and avoid complications. Learn how to identify a dental fistula.

What to do: Treatment depends on the cause of the fistula. The dentist can drain the pus present in the fistula and, in some cases, treat a tooth that is at the origin of the infection. In addition, it may still be necessary and use of antibiotics.

It is also important to focus on prevention, improving oral hygiene habits, to avoid the occurrence of infections and fistula formation, such as brushing teeth after meals, flossing and mouthwashes, in addition to periodically going to the dentist.

2. Dental abscess

Dental abscess is a kind of pus-filled bag caused by a bacterial infection, which can occur in different regions of the tooth or even in the gum, close to the root of the tooth, and can cause symptoms such as very intense pain, sensitivity to cold and heat. hot and swelling.

Usually, the abscess happens due to a cavity that is not treated, a wisdom that does not have space to grow, an injury or a poorly performed dental work. Here’s how to identify a tooth abscess.

What to do: Treatment can be done by draining the fluid from the abscess, devitalization, administration of antibiotics or, in more severe cases, extraction of the affected tooth may be necessary.

3. Purulent alveolitis

Alveolitis is characterized by an infection of the alveolus, which corresponds to the inner part of the bone where the tooth fits, which can occur due to poor healing after a tooth is extracted. The symptoms that can appear in purulent alveolitis are the production of pus and bleeding that cause a bad smell and intense pain.

What to do: Generally, treatment consists of cleaning the area and administering antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

4. Periodontitis

Periodontitis is a condition that is characterized by inflammation of the gums, caused by a bacterial infection, which results in the destruction of the tissue that supports the tooth, which can lead to its loss.

One of the most common signs of periodontitis is bleeding gums, which can occur with simple gestures, such as brushing or chewing food. In some cases, the person only realizes that they have a health problem in the mouth, when the teeth start to get soft and fall out, without any apparent cause. Learn more about periodontitis.

What to do: The treatment of periodontitis consists of scraping the root of the tooth, at the dentist, in order to remove the bacterial plate and bacteria that destroy the bone structure of the tooth. In some cases, antibiotics may also be necessary.

