Quitting smoking can regenerate the lungs

Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute at University College London, UK, carried out a study with people who smoked for many years and found that after they stopped smoking, healthy lung cells in these people multiplied, reducing the damage caused by smoking and reducing the risks of developing lung cancer.

It was previously known that quitting smoking stops the genetic mutations that cause lung cancer, but this new research brings more positive results on tobacco cessation, showing the ability of lung cells to regenerate when they are no longer exposed to cigarettes. .

How the study was done

Researchers at University College in London, responsible for an institute that studies the genome and human genetics, seeking to understand what happens to lung cells when exposed to cigarettes, carried out a study in which they analyzed cell mutations in the airways of 16 people, among which were smokers, ex-smokers and people who had never smoked, including children.

To carry out the analysis of the study, the researchers collected cells from the lungs of these people by performing a biopsy or brushing the bronchi in a test called bronchoscopy, which is a test to evaluate the airways through the introduction of a flexible tube through the mouth, and then verified the genetic characteristics by performing DNA sequencing of the harvested cells.

What the study showed

After laboratory observation, the researchers found that healthy lung cells in people who had quit smoking were four times greater than in people who still smoked cigarettes daily, and the numbers of these cells were almost equal to those found in people who never smoked. smoked.

In this way, the results of the study showed that when they are no longer exposed to tobacco, healthy cells in the lungs are able to renew lung tissue and the lining of the airways, even in people who smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 40 years. . In addition, it was possible to identify that this cell renewal is capable of protecting the lung against cancer.

what was already known

Previous studies had already shown that cigarette use causes lung cancer, as it causes inflammation, infections and decreases immunity, leading to mutations in the cells of the lungs. However, when you stop smoking, these harmful cell mutations are halted and your risk of developing lung cancer dramatically reduces.

These positive effects of tobacco cessation are seen almost immediately and with significant improvement over time after smoking cessation, even in middle-aged people who have smoked for many years. And this new study reinforces this conclusion, but brings new encouraging results about the importance of quitting smoking, showing the ability of the lungs to regenerate with tobacco cessation. Check out some tips to quit smoking.