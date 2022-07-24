Swollen kidney: what it can be, causes and treatment

Swollen kidney, also popularly known as dilated kidney and scientifically as Hydronephrosis, happens when there is a blockage in the flow of urine in any area of ​​the urinary system, from the kidneys to the urethra. In this way, urine is retained, leading to swelling of the kidney, which can be perceived through some symptoms such as low back pain, pain and difficulty urinating, nausea, urinary incontinence and fever.

Swelling of the kidneys happens mainly due to obstruction in the ureter that can happen due to the presence of tumors, kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia or be due to malformations of the urinary system, which is called congenital hydronephrosis. Learn more about hydronephrosis.

Swollen kidney symptoms

In most cases of kidney swelling, there are no signs or symptoms, however when they appear they vary according to the cause, duration and location of the obstruction. The most common symptom is lower back pain, also known as kidney pain, which can radiate to the groin when the cause is obstruction from a kidney stone, for example. Other symptoms are:

Fever;

Chills;

Pain and difficulty urinating;

Back pain or kidney pain;

Decreased volume of urine;

Urine with bright red blood or pink urine;

Nausea and vomiting;

Loss of appetite.

The diagnosis of an enlarged kidney is made by a nephrologist, urologist or general practitioner, who usually orders imaging tests such as ultrasound, CT scan or MRI to evaluate not only the kidney, but the entire urinary system. In addition, urine and blood tests are usually ordered to check for changes in the urinary system.

The doctor may also perform bladder catheterization, which is a procedure in which a thin tube is inserted through the urethra to drain urine. If a lot of urine manages to drain, it means that there is an obstruction and that the kidney may be swollen as well.

Main causes

Blockage in the kidneys that leads to swelling in these organs can be due to the presence of tumors, stones in the kidneys or ureter, presence of clots and constipation. Also, in men, an enlarged kidney can happen due to an enlarged prostate.

It is also common for women’s kidneys to be swollen during pregnancy, due to the growth of the fetus inside the uterus, which can put pressure on the urinary system and, thus, prevent the passage of urine, which ends up accumulating in the kidneys. Urinary tract infections can also cause the kidneys to become swollen as they can impair the functioning of the ureter.

In some cases, swelling of the kidney may be present from birth, being due to malformation of the urinary system and, therefore, kidney swelling is said to be congenital.

Swollen kidney treatment

Treatment for a swollen kidney will depend on its cause, but it can be done with drugs prescribed by a nephrologist or urologist to relieve symptoms or prevent infections that are common when the kidney is enlarged. In addition, in some cases, minor surgery may be indicated to remove accumulated urine and use of a urinary catheter after the procedure.