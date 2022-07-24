Skin graft: what it is, what types and how is the procedure

Skin grafts are pieces of skin that are transferred from one area of ​​the body to another, when it is necessary to replace an injured skin region, in situations such as burns, genetic diseases, chronic dermatoses, skin cancer or certain surgical interventions.

There are several types of grafts, which may include the transfer of total or partial skin, which may be from the body itself or from another individual and which may be simple or composed of other structures, such as cartilage, for example.

The medical procedure will depend on the area of ​​transplantation and the type of graft that is intended to be performed.

Types of skin grafts

The choice of the type of graft that will be used is determined by the doctor and depends on the characteristics of the location, dimensions and properties of the region where it will be applied. The donor skin region must be as compatible as possible with the recipient.

Graft types can be classified as follows:

1. Partial or total skin graft

A partial skin graft is made up of only one type of tissue. These grafts have only a portion of the dermis and can be thin, intermediate or thick.

This type of graft is more fragile and is usually applied to large skin lesions, defects in the mucosa or muscle regions, for example.

Total skin grafts include the entire dermis, including hair follicles, sebaceous and sweat glands, and nerves, thus preserving the characteristics of normal skin. As it has a greater amount of tissue that needs to be revascularized, it requires better survival conditions.

These grafts are more suitable for the face area or for more visible regions, because they have a color and texture closer to normal skin. In addition, they are also suitable for children, as they can develop normally as the child grows.

2. Simple or compound grafts

Simple grafts are made up of only one type of tissue, while composite grafts include skin and another type of tissue, such as cartilage, for example. This type of graft is used when more support is needed, such as in ear or nose reconstruction.

3. Autografts, allografts or heterologous grafts

In terms of origin, grafts can be classified as autografts, when they are harvested from the individual’s own body, or allografts, when they are harvested from another individual.

Allografts are usually used in people who have lost a large amount of skin, due to burns, for example. In these cases, allografts from family members or biological dressings can be used.

When is grafting necessary?

Skin grafting is indicated for situations such as:

Deep burns;

skin infections;

Pressure ulcers;

Abrasions;

injuries;

Skin necrosis due to trauma or surgery;

Congenital deformations;

Skin cancer.

how to prepare

Before the medical procedure, the person must pay attention to the doctor’s instructions, such as the medications to take or stop. In addition, it may be necessary to go without food or drink the day before surgery.

How is the procedure

The procedure is very variable and depends on the region to be treated, the extension of the graft and the person’s health status.

Usually, the skin piece is collected from the donor, which, in most cases, is the individual himself. The skin graft can be removed from a more inconspicuous area of ​​the body, such as the hip or outer thigh, abdomen, groin, or forearm, for example.

Then, this graft will be placed by the surgeon over the area of ​​the transplant, who will be able to secure it with a surgical dressing, staples or stitches.

care to be taken

After the procedure, it is necessary to stay in the hospital to receive the necessary care and to see if the body does not reject the graft.

When the person is discharged from the hospital, the doctor may prescribe pain medication and instructions for caring for the graft and the area from which it was taken to prevent infection.

Possible complications

In some cases, the application of skin grafts can lead to complications, such as graft retraction, color change, hematoma and infection, which should be treated immediately.