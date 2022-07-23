Sore throat: what it can be and how to cure it

A sore throat consists of the appearance of a small, rounded, whitish sore, in the center, and reddish on the outside, which causes pain and discomfort, especially when swallowing or talking. In addition, in some cases, fever, general malaise and enlargement of the neck nodes may also occur.

Most of the time this type of cold sore appears after eating very acidic foods or being indicative of a weakened immune system due to diseases such as herpes, flu or cold, for example. When canker sores are very large and take a long time to heal, they can also indicate more serious problems, such as AIDS or cancer.

The treatment of canker sores in the throat can be done with ointments guided by the doctor and the adoption of some care such as avoiding consuming acidic foods, for example. In addition, gargling warm salt water can also help relieve discomfort.

Appearance of a sore throat

Main causes of sore throat

The causes of the appearance of canker sores are still not very well understood, however some situations can favor their appearance, being most of the time related to the weaker immune system. So, the main causes of sore throat are:

Weakening of the immune system stress and infectious diseases such as colds, AIDS and herpes, as the virus can reach the lining of the mouth and throat;

Cancer and carrying out cancer treatment this is because it also leads to a decrease in the activity of the immune system, favoring the formation of canker sores;

Eating very acidic or spicy foods such as pineapple, tomato or pepper;

Stomach problems like reflux as it leads to an increase in stomach acidity, which makes it easier for canker sores to appear in the throat and mouth;

nutritional deficienciesSuch as lack of B vitamins, folic acid or minerals like iron can also be other causes of cold sore throat.

In addition, situations such as caseum, tonsillitis and aphthous stomatitis can also lead to the appearance of canker sores in the throat. Aphthous stomatitis is more common in babies and is characterized by the appearance of sores, canker sores and blisters in the mouth, while caseum corresponds to the presence of painful white balls in the throat that are the result of the accumulation of food debris, saliva and mouth cells, which causes discomfort and difficulty swallowing. See how to identify and treat caseum.

If sore throats are frequent, that is, they appear once a month or less than 1 week apart, it is recommended to consult the general practitioner or dentist to do blood tests and identify any disease that may be causing the problem, to start proper treatment and prevent them from reoccurring.

when to go to the doctor

It is recommended to go to the doctor when canker sores appear more than 6 times a year and other symptoms are also noticed, such as fever, discomfort when swallowing and feeling of discomfort, for example. In this way, the doctor will analyze the signs and symptoms presented and recommend blood tests to investigate the cause.

Thus, some of the tests that may be indicated by the doctor are complete blood count, VSH count, iron, ferritin, transferrin and vitamin B12 dosage, in addition to microbiological tests, if infection is suspected. In addition, if there are signs and symptoms of cancer, the doctor may recommend a biopsy to check for the presence or absence of malignant cells.

What to do to heal cold sore faster

To help cure a sore throat, you should take some precautions that include:

Rinse your mouth with a mouthwash after brushing your teeth to help eliminate bacteria and clean the region, preventing the formation of canker sores;

Avoid eating acidic foods like lemon, pineapple, tomato, kiwi and orange, as acidity increases pain and discomfort;

Increase your intake of foods rich in B vitamins, folic acid, and iron such as bananas, mangoes, low-fat yogurt or apple juice, as the deficiency of these vitamins can be a cause of the appearance of canker sores;

Gargle with warm water and salt, as they are antiseptic, leaving the area clean. To gargle, simply add 1 tablespoon of salt to 1 glass of warm water or 2 tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide 10 volumes in 1 glass of water.

Avoid making mouth sores worse avoiding eating hard foods like toast, peanuts, nuts;

Use a soft toothbrush;

; Avoid oral care products containing sodium lauryl sulfate during treatment for cold sore as they can increase inflammation.

With the treatment and adoption of these measures, the sore throat tends to disappear naturally in a few days. In addition, it is important to pay attention to food to speed up recovery. So, see in the following video what to eat to heal the cold sore faster:

Medication options to treat cold sores

Treatment for sore throat can be done with topical corticosteroid and anti-inflammatory ointments such as Omcilon-A or Gingilone or topical anesthetic ointments such as Xylocaine ointment 5%, prescribed by the doctor, which can be applied with finger or with the help of a cotton swab.

Other remedies for sore throat that can be used to relieve pain are Paracetamol or Ibuprofen, for example, however, their use should also be guided by the doctor. CO2 laser and Nd:YAG can be used to treat canker sores in the throat larger than 1 cm in diameter, they can be used to treat recurrent canker sores that appear in the throat, making hydration and feeding difficult. The procedure must be done in the medical clinic.

