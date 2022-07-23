4 sitz baths to treat hemorrhoids

Sitz bath prepared with hot water is a great home remedy for hemorrhoids because it promotes vasodilation and soothes the tissues, contributing to the relief of pain and discomfort.

For the sitz bath to be performed correctly, it is important that the water temperature is adequate. The water should be lukewarm to hot, but being careful not to burn yourself.

Sitz bath has great health benefits and can be indicated in case of anal pain, hemorrhoids or anal fissures, bringing relief from symptoms quickly, but it alone is not enough to cure hemorrhoids, so it is also recommended to consume more food. fiber and drink plenty of water to soften and mobilize stools. Check out all the steps of treatment for hemorrhoids.

1. Sitz bath with witch hazel

Ingredients

about 3 liters of hot water

1 tablespoon of witch hazel

1 tablespoon of cypress

3 drops of lemon essential oil

3 drops of lavender essential oil

Preparation mode

Place all the ingredients in a basin and sit inside this basin, remaining seated for approximately 20 minutes or until the water cools. This sitz bath should be done about 3 to 4 times a day to reduce the pain and discomfort felt because of hemorrhoids.

2. Sitz bath with chamomile

Chamomile has a soothing and healing action, and can be used as a sitz bath, promoting vasodilation and relieving pain and discomfort in a few minutes.

Ingredients

about 3 liters of hot water

3-5 chamomile tea bags

Preparation mode

Put the chamomile tea in the water and sit naked inside the basin, and stay for 20-30 minutes.

3. Sitz bath with arnica

Arnica is also indicated in the treatment of external hemorrhoids because it has a soothing and healing action.

Ingredients

about 3 liters of hot water

20 g arnica tea

Preparation mode

Simply place the arnica in hot water and sit in the hot water for about 15 minutes.

4. Sitz bath with oak bark

Oak bark is also very suitable for sitz bath.

Ingredients

about 3 liters of hot water

20 g oak bark

Preparation mode

Put the tea and the husks in the water and sit naked inside the basin, and remain for about 20 minutes.

important care

Some important precautions are not to add soap to the water, not to use cold water, if during the bath the water gets cold, you can add more hot water without having to change all the water. In addition, it is not necessary to add a large amount of water, just enough for the hot water to cover the genital area.

After the sitz bath, dry the area very well with a soft towel or hair dryer. The basin must be properly clean and therefore, before bathing, wash it with soap and water, and if you wish, you can add a little alcohol and dry with a paper towel. Large basins and baby baths are suitable for this type of sitz bath because they do not waste unnecessary water and are comfortable and easy to place under the shower.

A good way to complement the treatment is to apply a homemade ointment prepared with witch hazel after the sitz bath. Check out the ingredients and how to prepare in our video below: