honey face mask

Face masks with honey have numerous benefits, as honey has antiseptic and antioxidant properties, ensuring that the skin is soft, hydrated and healthy looking, and honey is able to balance the amount of bacteria present in the skin, reducing the chance of acne, in addition to favoring healing processes. Discover other benefits of honey.

To ensure better results, you can add other products in the preparation of the face mask, such as yogurt, olive oil or cinnamon, for example. In addition to making use of the honey mask, to have the skin more hydrated it is important to use sunscreen on a daily basis, clean the skin every day and drink about 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day to ensure good skin hydration.

Some options for masks with honey that can be made at home are:

1. Honey and yogurt

The Honey Yogurt Face Mask is a very simple way to keep the skin of the face well hydrated, repaired and blemish-free, in an economical and natural way.

To be made, just mix honey with natural yogurt and before applying the mask, wash it with neutral soap and warm water. Then apply a thin layer of the honey-yogurt mixture all over the face, using a brush and let it act for 20 minutes.

To remove the honey facial mask, rinse your face with lukewarm water only. To get results, this process must be repeated 2 times a week.

2. Honey and olive oil

The honey and olive oil mask is great for hydrating and exfoliating the skin, leaving the skin looking healthier.

The mask can be made by mixing 1 teaspoon of honey and 2 tablespoons of olive oil, until it reaches a homogeneous consistency. Then, apply on the skin in circular motions and leave for 15 minutes. Afterwards, the mask can be removed with running water.

3. Honey and cinnamon powder

The honey and cinnamon powder mask is a great option to eliminate acnes, as they have antiseptic properties.

To make this mask, mix ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder with 3 teaspoons of honey in a suitable container. Then, apply it on the face, avoiding the region around the eyes, in circular and smooth movements. After about 15 minutes, the mask can be removed with cold water.