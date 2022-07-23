What is foot valgus and what to do to correct it

Valgus foot, also known as flat foot, is characterized by a diminished or absent internal arch of the sole of the foot. This condition is very common in children and, in most cases, resolves spontaneously, with the development of the bones and with a decrease in the elasticity of the ligaments, without the need for treatment.

However, in some cases, in which the arch does not develop on its own, and in which there are difficulties when walking or imbalance, for example, it may be necessary to undergo treatment, which can be done with adapted footwear, physiotherapy and special exercises and, in cases more severe, surgery may be necessary.

Possible causes

Valgus foot is related to the tissues, tendons and bones of the feet and legs which, in infants and young children, are still developing and have not yet formed an arch. However, if the tendons are not tightened fully, valgus feet can result.

This condition is more common in people with a family history of valgus foot, obesity, and rheumatoid arthritis. People who are more likely to be injured by this condition are those who are physically very active because they are more at risk of injury, elderly people because they are more prone to falls, and people with cerebral palsy.

What are the signs and symptoms

Valgus foot is characterized by a reduced or completely flat internal arch of the sole of the foot, which can lead to a deviation of the heels, being perceived in footwear, whose wear occurs on more than one side. In some cases, this condition can cause pain and difficulty walking, easy tiredness, imbalance or a greater propensity for injury.

See other causes of heel pain.

How the diagnosis is made

If the person feels imbalance, pain when walking when running, or shoes wear only on one side, they should go to an orthopedist to make a diagnosis. These signs are usually noticed early in the child and, often, foot valgus ends up resolving on its own.

The doctor will observe the foot, the way of walking and, in children, may also perform a neurological examination, in order to exclude other diseases. In addition, you can also request some exercises to evaluate the behavior of the foot and image exams, such as X-ray.

What does the treatment consist of?

Treatment is usually not necessary, as the foot takes on a normal shape as the bones develop and the ligaments become less elastic.

However, in some cases, the orthopedist may recommend the use of special footwear, physical therapy and/or the performance of simple exercises, such as walking on tiptoe and heels, picking up objects with the feet or walking on uneven floors, to strengthen the muscles in the region.

Surgery is a very rare option and is usually only recommended in more severe cases where the foot valgus has worsened or where other treatment options have not resolved the problem.