Capnocytophaga canimorsus: what it is, symptoms and treatment

O Capnocytophaga canimorsus It is a bacteria present in the gums of dogs and cats and that can be transmitted to people through licks and scratches, for example, causing symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and vomiting, for example.

This bacterium normally does not cause symptoms in animals and does not always cause symptoms in people, only when the person has a condition that lowers the immune system, facilitating the spread of this bacterium through the bloodstream.

The treatment of infection by this microorganism is done with the use of antibiotics, such as Penicillin and Ceftazidime, for example.

Symptoms of infection

The symptoms of infection by Capnocytophaga canimorsus usually appear 3 to 5 days after exposure to this microorganism and usually only appear in people who have changes in their defense system, such as people who have had their spleen removed, smokers, alcoholics or who use medications that decrease the activity of the immune system , as in the case of people undergoing treatment for cancer or HIV, for example. Learn how to strengthen the immune system.

The main symptoms related to infection by Capnocytophaga canimorsus are:

Fever;

vomiting;

Diarrhea;

Muscle and joint pain;

Redness or swelling in the area that was licked or bitten;

Blisters around the wound or licking site;

Headache.

The infection by Capnocytophaga canimorsus It happens mainly through scratches or bites from dogs or cats, but it can also happen due to direct contact with the animal’s saliva, through kisses on the mouth or nose or licks.

If the infection by Capnocytophaga canimorsus If it is not identified and treated quickly, especially in those people who are most susceptible, there can be various complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and gangrene. In addition, there can be sepsis, which is when the bacteria spreads through the bloodstream, resulting in more severe symptoms and can lead to death. Understand what a blood infection is.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for this type of infection is mainly done with the use of antibiotics, such as Penicillin, Ampicillin and third-generation Cephalosporins, such as Ceftazidime, Cefotaxime and Cefixime, for example, which should be used according to the doctor’s recommendation.

In addition, if the animal has licked, bitten or scratched any part of the person’s body, it is recommended to wash the place with soap and water and consult a doctor, even if there are no symptoms, as not only the Capnocytophaga canimorsus can be transmitted by animals, but also rabies.