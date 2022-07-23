6 diseases that can be transmitted by dogs

Dogs, when not properly cared for, can be reservoirs of bacteria, viruses and parasites that can be transmitted to people through licks or bites or through the release of the infectious agent in their feces. Therefore, it is important that the puppies are periodically taken to the vet to be vaccinated, evaluated and dewormed, thus avoiding infection and transmission of diseases to people.

The infections most frequently acquired by dogs and that can be easily transmitted to people are rabies, ringworm, larva migrans and leptospirosis, which, despite the fact that this disease is more frequently transmitted from rat urine, dogs can also be infected. by the leptospirosis bacteria and transmit it to people.

The main diseases that can be transmitted by an infected dog are:

1. Ringworm

Ringworm is a fungal disease that can be transmitted by direct contact with the infected animal’s fur, causing a red spot on the skin and intense itching, for example.

What to do: In case of ringworm, it is recommended that the person goes to the general practitioner or dermatologist to identify the fungus and, thus, start treatment with the most appropriate antifungal medicine.

2. Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that can be found in the urine or feces of animals, such as rats, cats and dogs, for example. Leptospirosis is a serious disease and can be perceived through the appearance of some symptoms, such as headache, leg pain, body pain and liver involvement, for example.

What to do: If the person has had contact with contaminated water in floods, puddles or wet soil, for example, it is important to go to the doctor so that the diagnosis can be made and treatment with antibiotics, such as Doxycycline or Penicillin, can be started.

3. Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is caused by a tick bite that can be present in domestic animals, especially dogs, resulting in intense itching at the bite site and the appearance of a red or white spot at the site.

What to do: If the person has been bitten by a tick, it is recommended that they go to the hospital to have the diagnosis made and treatment started. The treatment recommended by the doctor consists of the use of antibiotics for about 2 to 4 weeks, and it is important that the treatment is continued even in the absence of symptoms.

Also, even though flea bites from well-groomed animals may not transmit disease, it can cause a lot of discomfort to the skin. Usually this type of bite causes a small red spot on the skin with a whitish center that is very itchy. Although no specific treatment is necessary, the skin should always be kept clean and, if the discomfort is too much, consult the doctor to apply a corticosteroid ointment, for example.

4. Larva migrans

Larva migrans corresponds to the presence of larvae in the body that penetrate the skin and cause different symptoms according to their location. These larvae can be found on the beach, parks and gardens, for example, which are environments where dog feces can be found.

Some dogs are infected with species of hookworm sp. or toxocara sp., without any symptoms. As a result of this infection, eggs are released in the feces and the larvae exit into the environment, which can penetrate the skin and cause path-shaped wounds, fever, abdominal pain, cough and difficulty seeing, for example. Know how to recognize the symptoms of a dog worm infection.

What to do: In these cases, it is recommended to avoid walking barefoot on the street, sand and parks, for example, in addition to periodically taking the dog to the vet to have it dewormed. In addition, the doctor usually recommends the use of antiparasitic drugs, such as Albendazole or Mebendazole, for example, to fight infection in people.

5. Anger

Human rabies is a disease transmitted by viruses that can be present in the saliva of dogs, being transmitted to people through bites. Although the transmission by dogs is more frequent, the disease can also be transmitted by cats, bats and raccoons, for example.

Human rabies is characterized by the involvement of the nervous system, generating muscle spasms and intense salivation, for example. See what the symptoms of human rabies are.

What to do: It is recommended that the person washes the place bitten by the dog well and goes directly to the nearest hospital or emergency room so that the rabies vaccine is administered and the appropriate treatment can be started, preventing the progression of the disease.

6. Infection by Capnocytophaga canimorsus

THE Capnocytophaga canimorsus It is a bacteria that can be found in the mouth of some dogs and be transmitted to people through the dog’s saliva, either through licks or bites, for example.

This type of infection is rare, however it can result in fever, vomiting, diarrhea, blistering around the wound or licking site, and muscle and joint pain, for example. It is important that the infection is identified and treated quickly, as it can evolve rapidly and result in death within 24 hours. Know how to identify the infection by Capnocytophaga canimorsus.

What to do: It is important that after licking or biting the animal, the region is properly sanitized with soap and water and the person goes to the doctor so that tests are carried out and treatment can be started, if necessary. The treatment of infection by Capnocytophaga canimorsus it is usually done with the use of antibiotics, such as Penicillin, Ampicillin and Cephalosporins, and it is important to use as directed by the doctor.

When is it necessary to go to the vet?

Sometimes dogs can lick or bite each other for several minutes in a row, and this can be a sign of skin parasites, allergies or hormonal changes, requiring investigation to identify the cause of this behavior. For this, it is important to take the dog to the vet so that tests can be carried out and the diagnosis can be made.

Another very characteristic sign, and which can indicate the presence of intestinal worms in the dog, is when the animal sits on the floor and keeps dragging itself, to scratch.

Tips to prevent dog-borne diseases

Some helpful tips to avoid dog-borne diseases are:

Take good care of the dog, vaccinating him and taking him to the vet whenever he shows any change in his coat, skin or behavior;

Bathe the dog 2 times a month or every 2 months, depending on the dog’s lifestyle;

Apply a remedy for fleas or ticks, indicated by the veterinarian;

Carry out an intestinal deworming every 6 months, or as directed by the veterinarian;

Have good hygiene practices such as washing your hands with soap and water after touching and playing with the dog;

Do not let the dog lick your wounds or mouth;

Properly clean the place where the dog lives.

Be careful when handling the animal’s feces, using gloves or a plastic bag when picking them up, throwing the feces in the trash or in the toilet, and then washing your hands afterwards.

The veterinarian should be consulted regularly, as some diseases may not cause any immediate change in animals, but can be transmitted to humans. Here’s how to properly wash your hands after handling feces or touching your dog to prevent illness: