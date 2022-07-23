7 Foods That Increase Uric Acid (And You Didn’t Know)

Those who suffer from gout should avoid meat, chicken, fish, shellfish and alcoholic beverages, as these foods increase the production of uric acid, a substance that accumulates in the joints and causes the pain and swelling typical of the disease.

Thus, it is important to be careful not to consume preparations that contain ingredients that increase gout. Here are 7 examples of foods that should be avoided:

1. Sushi

Most sushi pieces are made with fish and shellfish such as salmon, tuna and shrimp, and should be avoided. So, for those who can’t resist sushi, preference should be given to pieces made only with fruits or with Kani-Kama, remembering not to overdo it with soy sauce due to excess salt.

2. Restaurant food

In general, restaurant preparations and sauces are made with cubed beef broth to increase flavor and make the food more attractive to the customer. However, natural or cubed meat broths are rich in purines, favoring the increase of uric acid in the body.

So, always prefer to eat at home, because in addition to being cheaper, homemade food also has less fat and additives than restaurant meals.

3. Pizza

Those who suffer from gout attacks should avoid consuming pizzas, especially outside the house, as most flavors contain prohibited foods such as ham, sausage, chicken and meat.

In these cases, to satisfy your craving for pizza, the best choice is to prepare everything at home, with cheese and vegetable-based fillings. To make it easier, ready-made pasta and industrialized tomato sauce can also be used.

4. Spaghetti carbonara

Despite being delicious, spaghetti carbonara has bacon as an ingredient, a food that increases uric acid. So, not to miss this delight, you can use vegetarian bacon, smoked tofu or vegetarian carpaccio.

5. tamale

Because it is rich in corn, tamale is also contraindicated in the diet of patients with gout, especially during crises. However, it can be consumed sporadically in periods when uric acid is well controlled, and the same tip goes for dishes like hominy and mugunzá.

6. Liver pate

Liver pâté, widely used to spread on bread or toast, is very rich in purines, and therefore favors the accumulation of uric acid in the joints. The same goes for other animal viscera such as the gizzard, heart and kidneys.

7. Oatmeal porridge

Despite being healthy, oat porridge cannot be consumed frequently because this cereal contains moderate amounts of purines, and should be avoided especially during crises.

Alcoholic beverages are especially contraindicated because they contain purines that lead to the accumulation of uric acid in the blood and consequently in the joints. Although beer is more harmful, wine and other beverages should also not be consumed, especially in times of gout crisis.

To know what to eat and what to eat for high uric acid, watch the following video:

Learn more about the high uric acid diet.