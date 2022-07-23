Urinary incontinence in pregnancy: how to identify and treat

Urinary incontinence in pregnancy is a common situation that happens due to the growth of the baby throughout pregnancy, which causes the uterus to press on the bladder, causing it to have less space to fill and increase in size, generating the desire to urinate more frequently.

Despite being a problem that usually disappears after delivery, in cases of induced labor or in situations where the baby weighs more than 4 kg, a woman can maintain urinary incontinence even after pregnancy, as the perineum muscles stretch a lot. during childbirth and become more flaccid, causing involuntary loss of urine.

How to identify urinary incontinence

Urinary incontinence is a condition that manifests itself with:

Leaking urine before reaching the bathroom;

Small streams of urine when laughing, running, coughing or sneezing;

Not being able to hold your pee for more than 1 minute.

Usually, the difficulty in holding the pee passes after the baby is born, but doing pelvic exercises, contracting the muscles of the vagina is the best way to combat this symptom, having full control of urine.

Watch the following video with exercises for urinary incontinence:

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for urinary incontinence in pregnancy aims to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles by contracting them to decrease episodes of urinary incontinence.

This can be done through physical therapy with pelvic floor muscle contraction exercises, which are called Kegel exercises, but in more severe cases, you may still need to use an electrical stimulation device, in which the pelvic muscles contract involuntarily. due to a light and bearable electric current.

To perform the exercises you must:

Empty the bladder; Contract your pelvic floor muscles for 10 seconds. To identify which are these muscles, you only have to stop the flow of urine when you are urinating. This movement is the one you have to use in the contraction; Relax the muscles for 5 seconds.

Kegel exercises should be repeated 10 times in a row, 3 times a day.

The most important thing is for the woman to be aware of the muscle she must contract and contract it several times a day. The more exercises you do, the faster it will heal. This exercise can be done sitting, lying down, with legs open or closed.