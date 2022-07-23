Uva-ursi: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Uva-ursi is a medicinal plant, also known as boxwood, strawberry tree, ursine, bearberry or boxwood, widely used as an antiseptic and diuretic, being very effective in the treatment of urinary and genital infections.

Its scientific name is Arctostaphylos uva-ursi L. and can be purchased at some health food stores and markets.

what is it for

Due to its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and diuretic properties, this plant can be used to treat problems such as:

kidney stones;

Urinary infections;

Sore throat;

Inflammations of the urethra.

In addition, uva-ursi can also be indicated for the treatment of diarrhea and dysentery.

How to make bearberry tea

The used part of the uva-ursi is its leaves.

Tea for urinary tract infection: boil 50 to 60 grams of bearberry leaves in 1 liter of water for approximately 15 minutes. Drink 3 to 4 cups daily.

Possible side effects

Bearberry side effects can include irritability, nausea, vomiting, and insomnia.

who shouldn’t use

Bearberry is contraindicated for pregnant women, children under 12 and people with stomach problems.