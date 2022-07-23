Brazilian Natural Medicine

Uva-ursi: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

Uva-ursi is a medicinal plant, also known as boxwood, strawberry tree, ursine, bearberry or boxwood, widely used as an antiseptic and diuretic, being very effective in the treatment of urinary and genital infections.

Its scientific name is Arctostaphylos uva-ursi L. and can be purchased at some health food stores and markets.

what is it for

Due to its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and diuretic properties, this plant can be used to treat problems such as:

  • kidney stones;
  • Urinary infections;
  • Sore throat;
  • Inflammations of the urethra.

In addition, uva-ursi can also be indicated for the treatment of diarrhea and dysentery.

How to make bearberry tea

The used part of the uva-ursi is its leaves.

  • Tea for urinary tract infection: boil 50 to 60 grams of bearberry leaves in 1 liter of water for approximately 15 minutes. Drink 3 to 4 cups daily.

Possible side effects

Bearberry side effects can include irritability, nausea, vomiting, and insomnia.

who shouldn’t use

Bearberry is contraindicated for pregnant women, children under 12 and people with stomach problems.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

8 benefits of physical activity for seniors

19 mins ago

How to decrease the risk of thrombosis after surgery

1 hour ago

Bovine colostrum supplement: what is it and what is it for

2 hours ago

Spleen rupture: symptoms, causes and treatment

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.