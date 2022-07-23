What is asexuality and what is asexual relationship like?

Asexuality corresponds to a sexual orientation characterized by the absence of interest in sex, despite appreciating intimacy and, therefore, the asexual person is able to love and be emotionally involved with a partner, maintaining a relationship or even marriage even without any penetrative sexual contact most of the time, although masturbation and oral sex can happen.

This type of sexless relationship can be with people of the same sex or not and is easier when both people in the couple are asexual. Asexuality is a sexual orientation similar to heterosexuality, homosexuality or bisexuality, and therefore these people should not be judged or mistreated, as they all deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

What causes asexuality

While in sexual disorders and disorders there may be factors involved such as stress, depression, religious conflicts, use of drugs that decrease libido, and hormonal diseases such as hypothyroidism and hypogonadism, in asexuality the cause cannot be defined because there are no organic causes. or psychological issues involved.

The clinical sexologist is the most suitable health professional to treat disorders related to sexuality and therefore if the person thinks they have some type of disorder that needs treatment, they should look for this professional to achieve physical, emotional and physical well-being. sexual.

What is asexual relationship like?

Asexual people can have a normal relationship, in which there is love, interest, involvement and even intimacy, including rare sexual intercourse with penetration, masturbation or oral sex, however, even so, sexual contacts are usually less frequent. That’s because asexuals believe that love is not necessarily linked to sex, and therefore, they don’t feel the need to be sexually attracted in order to be in a relationship.

Although penetration during the sexual act rarely happens in asexuality, due to the lack of interest, masturbation can be used by men to eliminate excess sperm, since their body continues this production throughout the man’s life. Thus, masturbation can happen between asexual people without sexual desire involved and without related sexual fantasies, being only a mechanical act.

How to differentiate asexuality from lack of sexual desire

Hypoactive sexual desire disorder is a disease characterized by a lack of sexual fantasies and a lack of desire for intimate contact, which generates anguish and suffering. In this case, the person had sexual desire but at some point, it diminished or ceased to exist. In such cases, sexual appetite can be increased through therapy, in which the possible cause of decreased libido is identified, in addition to natural measures. Check out some options for home remedies to increase sexual appetite.

In the case of asexuality, all organs and systems are functioning well, but the person has no desire or need to have penetrative sex, and is not worried about it, so there is no distress or suffering involved. When there are symptoms such as anguish and suffering, this symptom can indicate hypoactive sexual desire disorder, a disease that has several causes and can be treated with simple measures.

Difference between asexuality and celibacy

Celibacy is a choice where the person does not have intimate contact but there is also no dating or marriage and therefore the person does not have any kind of closeness or intimacy, remaining single for life. A common example is priests and nuns who decide for religious reasons not to have any kind of love relationship, however they can maintain their sexual desire and fight against this desire, repressing it.

In the case of asexuality, the person does not have any type of desire and therefore does not need to fight these impulses, because they do not exist. These are called asexuals and this is a permanent condition that lasts a lifetime, but there can be courtship and marriage, but not always sex.