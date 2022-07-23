Foods rich in B vitamins

The B vitamins, such as vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9 and B12, are important micronutrients for the proper functioning of metabolism, acting as coenzymes that participate in nutrient catabolism reactions, leading to the production energy needed for the body to function.

As they are not synthesized by the body, these vitamins must be obtained through foods, such as meat, eggs, milk and dairy products, cereals, grains and some vegetables, and, if necessary, vitamins can also be obtained through the consumption of supplements. , being recommended mainly for pregnant women, vegetarians, alcoholics or those with a medical condition whose demand for these vitamins increases.

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine)

Vitamin B1 contributes to metabolism by helping to regulate energy expenditure. Therefore, it is an essential component for growth, maintenance of a normal appetite, proper digestion and maintenance of healthy nerves.

Vitamin B1 can be found in foods such as pork liver, offal, whole grains and fortified cereals. See which foods are rich in vitamin B1.

Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)

Vitamin B2 contributes to the production of energy from vitamins and sugars from food, being essential for growth.

Foods rich in vitamin B2 are milk and dairy products, meats, green leafy vegetables and fortified cereals. Discover other foods rich in vitamin B2.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

Vitamin B3 is responsible for turning fat into energy in the body, helping to burn calories. In addition, it is also important for the metabolism of carbohydrates and amino acids.

Foods rich in vitamin B3 are fish, offal, meat and grains. See other examples of sources of vitamin B3.

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid)

This vitamin, also essential for metabolism, acts in the production of hormones and antibodies and is related to the body’s response to stress.

The foods that contain the highest amounts of vitamin B5 in the composition are foods of animal and vegetable origin, eggs, offal, salmon and yeast. See more examples of foods rich in vitamin B5.

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

Vitamin B6 helps the body make antibodies, make energy from proteins and carbohydrates, and convert tryptophan to niacin. In addition, it is also an essential vitamin for metabolism and normal growth.

Vitamin B6 can be found in meats, cereals, oats and vegetables. See more foods with vitamin B6.

Vitamin B7 (Biotin)

Vitamin B7 also helps to keep the metabolism active and is a very important component for the health of the skin, hair and nails, because it contributes to their hydration and strengthening. In addition, it also helps control blood glucose in cases of type 2 diabetes, as it intervenes in the use of carbohydrates.

Foods that are sources of this nutrient are liver, mushrooms, nuts, meat and most vegetables. See other foods with biotin.

Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid)

Vitamin B9 stimulates the production of blood and cells that carry oxygen in the body, preventing frequent tiredness and anemia. It is also a very important nutrient for fetal development, as it is essential for nucleic acid synthesis.

Folic acid is present in foods like green leafy vegetables, liver, beef, grains, broccoli and yeast.

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin)

This vitamin also aids in blood production and maintenance of the health of the nervous system and metabolism, and is essential for the synthesis of nucleic acids and nucleoproteins, metabolism in nervous tissue and folate, and for growth.

Vitamin B12 is present in foods of animal origin, such as offal, milk and dairy products. Liver, kidney, milk and dairy products, meat and eggs. Discover more foods with cobalamin.

Table with foods rich in vitamin B complex

The following table is a summary of foods rich in B vitamins: