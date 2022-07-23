Swelling on the neck: 6 main causes and what to do

The bumps can be characterized as lumps that can arise as a response of the immune system to infections and inflammation. A sore throat can arise after simple infections, such as flu, colds or sore throats, for example.

However, the presence of the tongue on the neck can also be a sign of more serious problems, such as cancer, AIDS, tuberculosis or a tumor in the region where the tongue is located.

Thus, the main causes of the appearance of bumps on the neck include:

1. Flu and colds

This is one of the main causes of the appearance of tongue and happens due to the infection of the body by common viruses such as the flu or cold. In this type of problem, the bumps can appear anywhere on the neck.

What to do: the flu or cold should be treated, because the bumps disappear when the virus is eliminated. Here are some tips to help treat the flu faster.

2. Throat inflammation

Although strep throat can arise in cases of flu, it can also happen due to bacterial infections, as in tonsillitis, for example. In these cases, the lymph nodes become inflamed due to the immune system being overworked to fight the infection.

In addition to the bumps, which usually appear on the side of the neck, it is also possible to have other symptoms such as cough, headache, sore throat, especially when swallowing, fever, pain in the ears and bad breath.

What to do: it is advisable to consult a general practitioner to assess the need for treatment of strep throat with antibiotics.

3. Ear infection

Ear infections are similar to inflammation of the throat and, therefore, also activate the immune system, which can lead to the appearance of tongues, especially in the region behind the ears.

This type of infection also causes other symptoms such as ear pain, difficulty hearing, itching or pus production.

What to do: one should go to the doctor to evaluate the infection and start antibiotic use, if necessary. The bumps usually go away when the infection is treated.

4. Wounds or stings on the skin

Wounds and bites are places where bacteria and viruses can easily enter the body, and when this happens, the immune system starts working to eliminate the problem. In the most serious cases, where there is a high number of microorganisms, the immune system works in excess and can lead to inflammation of the tongues.

What to do: Identify the site of the wound or bite and assess for signs of infection such as redness, swelling, or severe pain. If this happens, you should go to a general practitioner to start the appropriate treatment.

5. Autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, as well as HIV/AIDS, seriously affect the immune system and, as a result, damaged defense cells can accumulate in the lymph nodes, causing their inflammation and the appearance of warts.

In these cases, the bumps can appear in various places on the body, in addition to the neck, and other symptoms such as muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and night sweats are also common.

What to do: if there is a suspicion of having an autoimmune disease, it is advisable to go to the general practitioner for general tests and start appropriate treatment, if necessary.

6. Cancer

The various types of cancer require a high amount of work on the part of the immune system and, therefore, the appearance of bumps in various regions of the body is common. However, the most common types of cancer that cause swelling are lymphomas and leukemia.

What to do: when all other causes have been ruled out, but the bumps are still present, blood tests to identify tumor markers or other tests that help in the diagnosis, such as CT or MRI, should be done.

How is the treatment done?

As the tongue is the body’s response to the presence of invading microorganisms and/or inflammation, its treatment consists of eliminating them. Therefore, it may be necessary to take painkillers, anti-inflammatories or even antibiotics, depending on what is causing the sore throat.

Although it is not very common, a sore on the neck can be one of the symptoms of lymphoma, a type of tumor that affects the immune system and, in this case, an oncologist should be consulted, with radiotherapy and chemotherapy being the forms of treatment.

But there are great home remedies for sore throat, such as the clay poultice with onion, which help the body to fight off invading agents. Consuming foods rich in vitamin C and drinking plenty of water is also indicated to strengthen the individual’s defenses.

when to go to the doctor

Since the bump on the neck can be a sign of serious problems, it is recommended to consult a general practitioner when the bump appears for no apparent reason, increases in size over time, is very hard, has an irregular shape or is accompanied by other symptoms such as persistent fever, night sweats, or unexplained weight loss.