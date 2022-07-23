Hypoestrogenism: what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Hypoestrogenism is a condition where levels of estrogen in the body are below normal, which can cause symptoms such as hot flashes, irregular menstruation or fatigue. Estrogen is a female hormone responsible for the development of women’s sexual characteristics and is involved in various functions of the body, such as the regulation of the menstrual cycle, regulation of metabolism and even metabolism of bones and cholesterol.

Thus, when levels are low, with the exception of menopause and before puberty, it may be a sign that the woman is suffering from a condition that affects the production of estrogen, such as an autoimmune disease or a kidney disease, for example.

Possible causes

Some of the causes that can lead to the emergence of hypoestrogenism are:

Eating disorders, such as anorexia and/or bulimia;

Excessive physical exercise, which leads to increased testosterone production and reduced female hormones;

Hypopituitarism, which is characterized by insufficient functioning of the pituitary gland;

Autoimmune diseases or genetic defects that can lead to premature failure of the ovaries;

Chronic kidney disease;

Turner syndrome which is a congenital disorder caused by the deficiency of one of the X chromosomes. Learn more about this disorder.

In addition to these causes, estrogen levels also begin to decline as a woman approaches menopause, which is perfectly normal.

what are the symptoms

Hypoestrogenism can lead to symptoms such as irregular menstruation, pain during intercourse, increased frequency of urinary tract infections, mood swings, hot flashes, breast tenderness, headache, depression, tiredness and difficulty getting pregnant.

Also, in the long term, very low levels of estrogen can increase the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease and even osteoporosis, which can lead to bone fractures, as estrogen is very important for good bone density maintenance.

Learn more about the importance of female hormones for the proper functioning of the body.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment is done taking into account the cause of hypoestrogenism. If that cause is excessive exercise, simply reduce the intensity of the activity. If hypoestrogenism results from an eating disorder such as anorexia or bulimia, that problem will need to be treated first, with the help of a nutritionist and a psychologist or psychiatrist. Learn how anorexia is treated.

Generally, for other cases, the doctor recommends hormone replacement therapy, in which estrogens are administered alone, orally, vaginally, cutaneously or by injection, or associated with progestogens, in a specific dose and adapted to the woman’s needs.

Learn more about hormone replacement therapy.