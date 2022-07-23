Depo-Provera Injection: What is it for and how to use it

The quarterly contraceptive injection called Depo-Provera, contains medroxyprogesterone acetate as an active ingredient, and serves to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Its most common side effect is the appearance of small bleeding after the first injection, in addition to weight gain, which can be sudden and is due to fluid retention. It is recommended to follow a low-calorie diet and exercise regularly.

During its use, the woman does not menstruate, but there may be small bleeding throughout the month. When using Depo-Provera for an extended period, menstruation may take time to return to normal and fertility may take more than 1 year to restore.

Price

The price of the Depo-Provera contraceptive injection is approximately 50 reais.

what is it for

Depo-Provera is a long-acting injectable contraceptive that works for at least 3 months. This medication is indicated for women who want to avoid pregnancy, without having to use medication daily, as in birth control pills. It can also be indicated to stop menstruation.

How to use

It is recommended to take the injection within 7 days after the start of menstruation, being protected immediately. However, the injection can also be applied up to the 10th day of the menstrual cycle, being necessary to use a condom for the next 7 days, for greater protection.

The date of the next injection must be noted so as not to forget, but if this happens, the woman has up to 2 weeks to take the missed dose, without risk of becoming pregnant, although she can take the injection up to 4 weeks from the scheduled date, having the Be careful to use condoms for more than 7 days.

When taken correctly, the injection begins to take effect immediately, and in case of delay in the next dose, it begins to take effect in approximately 1 week.

Main side effects

Bleeding may occur throughout the month or lead to complete absence of menstruation. There may also be effects such as headache, breast tenderness, fluid retention, weight gain, dizziness, weakness or fatigue, nervousness, decreased libido or difficulty reaching orgasm, pelvic pain, lower back pain, leg cramps, hair or lack of hair growth, depression, bloating, nausea, rash, insomnia, vaginal discharge, hot flashes, acne, joint pain, vaginitis.

Depo-Provera does not cause miscarriage, but it is not recommended to take it if you are pregnant.

who shouldn’t take

Depo-Provera is contraindicated during pregnancy and passes into breast milk, so women who are breastfeeding should choose another method of contraception. It is also not recommended in case of undiagnosed genitourinary bleeding; in case of proven or suspected breast cancer; in patients with liver dysfunction or disease; in case of thrombophlebitis or previous thromboembolic disorder; for women with a history of missed abortion.