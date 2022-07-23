Quinine: what it is, what it is for and side effects

Quinine was the first drug to be used to treat malaria and was later replaced by chloroquine due to its toxic effects and low efficacy. However, later, with the resistance of the P. falciparum to chloroquine, quinine was used again, alone or in combination with other medicines.

Although this substance is currently not marketed in Brazil, it is still used in some countries for the treatment of malaria caused by chloroquine-resistant strains of Plasmodium and Babesiosis, an infection caused by the parasite. babesia microti.

mode of use

For the treatment of adult malaria, the recommended dose is 600 mg (2 tablets) every 8 hours for 3 to 7 days. In children, the recommended dose is 10 mg/kg every 8 hours for 3 to 7 days.

For the treatment of Babesiosis, it is usual to associate other drugs, such as clindamycin. Recommended doses are 600 mg of quinine 3 times a day for 7 days. In children, the daily oral administration of 10 mg/kg of quinine associated with clindamycin, every 8 hours, is recommended.

who shouldn’t use

Quinine is contraindicated for people allergic to this substance or any of the components present in the formula and should not be used by pregnant or lactating women without medical advice.

In addition, it should not be used by people with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency, optic neuritis or a history of swamp fever.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that can be caused by quinine are reversible hearing loss, nausea, and vomiting.

If visual disturbances, rash, hearing loss, or tinnitus occur, the drug should be stopped immediately.