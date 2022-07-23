Eye cyst: 4 main causes and what to do

Eye cysts are rarely serious and usually indicate inflammation, being characterized by pain, redness and swelling in the eyelid, for example. Thus, they can be easily treated with just the application of warm water compresses, to relieve the symptoms of inflammation, which must be done with sanitized hands.

However, when the cysts become very large or compromise vision, it is recommended to go to the ophthalmologist to establish the best treatment for the situation.

The main types of eye cysts are:

1. Sty

A stye is a small bump that appears on the eyelid as a result of inflammation, usually caused by bacteria, of the glands that produce a fatty secretion around the eyelashes. A stye has a pimple-like appearance, causes pain and redness in the eyelid, and can also cause tearing. See what are the main symptoms of stye.

What to do: A stye can be easily treated at home with warm water compresses for 2 to 3 minutes at least 3 times a day, avoid wearing makeup or contact lens so as not to obstruct the drainage of the eyelid glands and it is also important to keep the eyelid clean. region around the eyes. Learn how to treat styes at home.

2. Dermoid cyst

A dermoid cyst in the eye is a type of benign cyst that usually appears as a bulge on the eyelid and can cause inflammation and interfere with vision. This type of cyst appears during pregnancy, when the baby is still developing, and is characterized by the presence of hair, fluids, skin or glands inside the cyst, and can thus be classified as a teratoma. Understand what teratoma is and what to do.

What to do: The dermatoid cyst can be treated by surgical removal, but the child can live a normal and healthy life even with the dermoid cyst.

3. Chalazion

Chalazion is inflammation of the Meibomian glands, which are located near the root of the eyelashes and which produce a fatty secretion. Inflammation causes obstruction of the opening of these glands, leading to the appearance of cysts that increase in size over time. The pain usually subsides as the cyst grows, but if there is pressure against the eyeball, tearing and vision impairment may occur. Learn about the causes and symptoms of a chalazion.

What to do: A chalazion usually disappears after 2 to 8 weeks without treatment. But to speed up recovery, warm water compresses can be applied at least 2 times a day for 5-10 minutes.

4. Moll’s cyst

Moll’s cyst or hidrocystoma is characterized by the presence of a transparent-looking lump that has liquid inside. This cyst is formed due to obstruction of Moll’s sweat glands.

What to do: When the presence of this cyst is observed, it is recommended to go to the ophthalmologist so that the surgical removal can be performed, which is performed under local anesthesia and lasts between 20 and 30 minutes.

when to go to the doctor

It is indicated to go to the ophthalmologist when the cysts do not disappear over time, compromise vision or grow a lot, and may or may not be painful. In this way, the doctor will be able to indicate the best form of treatment for the type of cyst, whether it is the use of antibiotics to treat the recurrent stye, or surgical removal of the cyst, in the case of dermoid cyst, chalazion and moll cyst, for example.