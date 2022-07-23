Foot bug: what it is, symptoms and how to remove it

The chigger is a small parasite that enters the skin, mainly on the feet, where it develops quickly. It is also called sand bug, pig bug, dog bug, jatecuba, matacanha, sand flea or tunga, for example, depending on the region.

This is a skin infection caused by a tiny flea called a tunga penetranswhich is able to infiltrate and live for several weeks in the skin, causing a small lesion that can inflame and cause symptoms such as pain, itching and redness.

To treat this infection, it is necessary to remove this parasite from the skin, preferably in a health center, with a sterile needle, however, creams based on camphor or salicylated vaseline can be used to facilitate treatment, or drug options such as o Thiabendazole or Ivermectin in tablet or ointment, for example, guided by the doctor in cases of need.

However, the only way to control and prevent new infections is through prevention, avoiding walking barefoot on sandy and muddy soils, and not frequenting environments with garbage and poor sanitation.

main symptoms

The infection causes lesions that mainly occur on the soles of the feet, around the nails and in the spaces between the fingers, although it can also happen on the hands or anywhere else on the body.

In the first 30 minutes after penetrating the skin, the parasite produces initial symptoms, such as a reddish spot measuring about 1 mm and slight local pain. Then the symptoms that can appear on the skin over the days are:

Rash on the skin, with a black dot in the center and white around it;

Itch;

Pain and discomfort;

Presence of transparent or yellowish secretion, if there is local inflammation or infection.

After about 3 weeks, and after having expelled all the eggs, the parasite can come out spontaneously or be killed and eliminated by the immune system, however it can leave residues that can remain on the skin for months.

To diagnose and confirm the presence of chiggers, the doctor or nurse should only assess the characteristics of the wound, without further examinations.

how to catch

The places where the eggs and parasites that cause chiggers live are mainly in sandy soils and in low light, such as near backyards, gardens, pigsties or dung heaps. The flea measures about 1 mm and can also be in the hair of dogs and mice, feeding on their blood.

When the female is full of eggs, she tries to penetrate the skin of other host animals, such as pigs or people, where it is infiltrated, leaving the posterior part out, which gives rise to the black spot of the lesion, in order to eliminate the eggs. eggs and feces.

During this period, which lasts 2 to 3 weeks, the female can reach the size of a pea due to the development of eggs, which are released to the outside. After this, the insect dies, its carapace is expelled and the skin heals again, and the eggs deposited in the environment become larvae in three to four days, which will grow into new fleas that can re-infect more people.

How to get the bug out

Even if the parasite only stays temporarily on the skin, it is very important that treatment is carried out, both to avoid complications such as bacterial infections, loss of nails, ulcer formation and finger deformities, and to prevent new eggs from being free in the environment. , which can infect other people.

Treatment options are:

Removal of the chigger with a sharp needle or scalpel which is the main form, performed at a health center, after cleaning the wound and sterilizing the materials;

which is the main form, performed at a health center, after cleaning the wound and sterilizing the materials; medication use such as Thiabendazole or Ivermectin, prescribed by the doctor, especially when there is a large number of chiggers in the body;

such as Thiabendazole or Ivermectin, prescribed by the doctor, especially when there is a large number of chiggers in the body; use of ointmentsbased on camphor or salicylated vaseline, or with the same active ingredient as wormers.

The doctor may advise the use of antibiotics, such as Cephalexin, in case of bacterial infection. In addition, tetanus vaccination is indicated in all cases of chiggers, as the perforation in the skin can be a gateway for the bacteria of this disease.

how to avoid catching

To prevent chiggers, you should always wear closed shoes in sandy places and where many domestic animals, such as dogs and cats, pass.

In addition, it is important to take domestic animals to the veterinarian to assess whether they are infected with the chigger flea, and to start the appropriate treatment so that the disease does not pass to people.

Another common disease that is contracted from animals infected by worms is the geographic bug, which causes sores, with redness and intense itching, especially on the feet. Learn more about this infection at Geographic Bug Symptoms.